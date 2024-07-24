Q2 2024 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Rafael Tejada - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Marc Casper, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stephen Williamson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



So before we begin, let me briefly cover our Safe Harbor statement. Various remarks that we may make about the company's future