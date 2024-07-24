Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners LP second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Eidelman, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Mark Eidelman - Nextera Energy Inc - IR
Thank you, Danielle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second-quarter 2024 combined financial results conference call for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners.
With me this morning are John Ketchum, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of NextEra Energy; Brian Bolster, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NextEra Energy; Rebecca Kujawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextEra Energy Resources; Mark Hickson, Executive Vice President of NextEra Energy, all of whom are officers of NextEra Energy Partners, as well as Armando Pimentel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Power & Light Company.
John will start with opening
Q2 2024 Nextera Energy Inc and Nextera Energy Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...