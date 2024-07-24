Q2 2024 Lennox International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Chelsey Pulcheon - Lennox International Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Madison. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. We are excited to share our 2024 second-quarter results. Joining me as CEO, Alok Maskara; and CFO, Michael Quenzer. Each will share their prepared remarks before we move to the Q&A session.



Please refer to our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for additional details, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to