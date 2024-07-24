Q2 2024 SEI Investments Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you, everyone, for standing by and welcome to the SEI second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call to your host, Leslie Wojcik. Please go ahead.



Leslie Wojcik - SEI Investments Co - Head of Global Communications



Thank you and welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call, we have Ryan Hicke, SEI's Chief Executive Officer; Sean Denham, Chief Financial Office; and members of our executive committee, Jay Cipriano, Sandy Ewing, Paul Klauder, Phil McCabe, Mike Peterson, Sneha Shah, and Sanjay Sharma.



Before we begin, I'd like to point out that our earnings press release can be found under the investor relations section of our website at seic.com. This call is being webcast live, and a replay will be available on the Events and Webcasts page of our website.



We would like to remind you that during today's presentation and in our responses to your questions, we have and will make certain