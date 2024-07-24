Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

Strong revenue growth driven by increased consumer demand.

Successful cost management initiatives leading to improved margins.

Expansion into new markets showing promising early results.

Positive performance from Coca-Cola FEMSA subsidiary.

Increased digital transformation efforts enhancing operational efficiency.

Negative Points

Currency fluctuations negatively impacting financial results.

Higher raw material costs putting pressure on profitability.

Challenges in supply chain logistics affecting product availability.

Increased competition in key markets leading to pricing pressures.

Regulatory changes in certain regions posing compliance challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of the company's financial performance for the quarter?

A: Jose Antonio Vicente Fernandez Carbajal, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO: We experienced a 7% increase in revenue year-over-year, driven by strong performance in our beverage and retail segments. Our EBITDA margin improved by 150 basis points, reflecting our ongoing cost optimization efforts.

Q: What were the main drivers behind the growth in the beverage segment?

A: Martin Felipe Arias Yaniz, Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV - Alternate Director: The growth was primarily due to higher volumes and favorable pricing in key markets. Additionally, our focus on premium products and innovation contributed significantly to the segment's performance.

Q: How is the company addressing inflationary pressures?

A: Eugenio Garza, Chief Corporate Financial Officer: We are implementing several measures, including strategic price adjustments, cost control initiatives, and efficiency improvements across our supply chain to mitigate the impact of inflation.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic initiatives in the retail segment?

A: Francisco Camacho Beltran, Chief Corporate Officer: We are expanding our store footprint, enhancing our digital capabilities, and focusing on customer experience improvements. These initiatives are aimed at driving growth and increasing market share.

Q: What are the company's plans for capital allocation?

A: Eugenio Garza, Chief Corporate Financial Officer: Our capital allocation strategy remains focused on reinvesting in our core businesses, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Q: How is the company leveraging technology to drive growth?

A: Juan Fonseca, VP of IR: We are investing in digital transformation initiatives, including e-commerce platforms, data analytics, and automation. These investments are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer engagement.

Q: What are the key challenges the company is facing in the current market environment?

A: Jose Antonio Vicente Fernandez Carbajal, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO: The main challenges include managing supply chain disruptions, navigating regulatory changes, and addressing competitive pressures. We are actively working on strategies to mitigate these risks.

Q: Can you provide an update on the company's sustainability initiatives?

A: Francisco Camacho Beltran, Chief Corporate Officer: We are committed to sustainability and have made significant progress in areas such as reducing our carbon footprint, increasing recycling efforts, and promoting sustainable sourcing practices.

Q: What are the company's growth prospects for the next fiscal year?

A: Jose Antonio Vicente Fernandez Carbajal, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO: We are optimistic about our growth prospects, driven by our strong market position, ongoing innovation, and strategic investments. We expect to continue delivering solid financial performance.

Q: How is the company managing its debt levels?

A: Eugenio Garza, Chief Corporate Financial Officer: We maintain a prudent approach to debt management, focusing on maintaining a strong balance sheet and ensuring adequate liquidity. Our debt levels are well within our target range, and we continue to explore opportunities for refinancing and optimizing our capital structure.

