July 24, 2024

Positive Points

Sales grew 18% to nearly $3 billion, driven by an 11.1% increase in comp store sales.

Digital sales represented 35% of total sales, indicating strong online engagement.

Restaurant-level margin increased by 140 basis points year-over-year to 28.9%.

Opened 53 new restaurants, including 46 Chipotlanes, expanding their footprint.

Adjusted diluted EPS grew by 36% over the previous year, showcasing strong financial performance.

Negative Points

Cost of sales expected to rise to just below 31% in Q3 due to higher protein costs and increased avocado and dairy prices.

Labor costs are anticipated to increase to the low 25% range in Q3 due to seasonal factors and wage inflation.

Margins are expected to be under pressure for the next couple of quarters due to seasonal and temporary factors.

Negative mix impact of 1% due to a decrease in group size, although offset by add-ons like chips and queso.

California price increases led to a pullback in spending, indicating sensitivity to price changes in certain markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the reasons behind the sales trend moderation in June and whether it's due to macroeconomic factors or internal business issues?

A: The quarter was spectacular with strong brand metrics and operational performance. The moderation in June seems to be due to seasonal changes in consumer behavior, possibly influenced by post-COVID trends. We are also considering macroeconomic factors, but our focus remains on delivering great value, culinary, and speed.

Q: What are the components of the cost structure, and how are you managing the reinvestments and store growth?

A: Transactions grew by 8.7%, with a 3.3% menu price increase. We had a negative mix due to group size but offset by add-ons like chips and queso. We are on track with store openings and expect to move towards the high end of the 8%-10% range by 2025, assuming conditions remain stable.

Q: What are the main factors contributing to the margin pressure in the coming quarters, and how do you plan to offset them?

A: The margin pressure is due to inflation in avocados and dairy, and an investment in ensuring generous portions. We expect these pressures to ease over time and plan to offset them through operational efficiencies and supply chain innovations.

Q: How are you addressing the deployment of expediters during peak hours to improve throughput?

A: We have made progress, with over 50% of units having an expediter during peak hours. The key is maintaining great staffing levels and consistent training. We are confident that with our operational leadership, we can improve this further.

Q: How do you view the impact of increased value promotions by QSR chains on Chipotle's results?

A: We haven't seen a significant impact from QSR promotions. Our focus on great culinary, speed, and generous portions has helped us gain market share and strengthen our brand metrics.

Q: Can you provide an update on the automated digital make-line and its potential scalability?

A: The automated digital make-line will be piloted in a restaurant by late August or early September. We are excited about its potential to improve consistency and speed. We are also exploring other innovations to enhance operational efficiency and culinary quality.

Q: What is the outlook for pricing adjustments in the near future, given the current economic environment?

A: We aim to get through the rest of the year without further price increases. Future pricing decisions will depend on economic conditions, consumer behavior, and transaction trends.

Q: How are you managing the impact of the California wage rate hike on consumer behavior and store performance?

A: We have seen a step-down in spending across the state, correlating with the wage rate hike. This has impacted our performance, but we are monitoring the situation closely and adjusting our strategies accordingly.

Q: How effective was the recent marketing activation event, and are there plans to use similar strategies more frequently?

A: The marketing activation event was very effective, driving increased incidence and engagement. We plan to continue leveraging our digital marketing capabilities and loyalty program for similar initiatives in the future.

Q: What are the major components for throughput acceleration from here on?

A: The key components for throughput acceleration include proper deployment, great staffing, and consistent training. The expediter position is crucial, and we are focused on increasing its deployment during peak hours to improve throughput further.

