Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Singapore Performance and Macau Market Growth

Key takeaways include a 24% revenue increase in Macau, $1 billion stock repurchase, and ongoing development opportunities in new jurisdictions.

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Macau Market Revenue Growth: 24% increase in total market revenue in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2020.
  • Macau EBITDA Margin: 32.1% for the Macau portfolio, down 8 basis points from Q2 2023.
  • Venetian Macau Margin: 38.2% in Q2 2024.
  • Plaza and Four Seasons Margin: 40% in Q2 2024.
  • Singapore EBITDA: $512 million in Q2 2024.
  • Singapore EBITDA Margin: 48%, up 20 basis points from Q2 2023.
  • Stock Repurchase: $1 billion of stock repurchased during the quarter.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Recurring quarterly dividend paid.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Macau market continues to grow with total gaming revenues increasing by 24% in Q2 2024 compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS, Financial) remains confident in future growth in the Macau market, expecting gross gaming revenue to exceed EUR30 billion next year.
  • Strong performance in Singapore with EBITDA reaching $512 million, reflecting the positive impact of capital investment programs.
  • The company repurchased $1 billion of stock during the quarter and paid a recurring quarterly dividend, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) is actively exploring new development opportunities in jurisdictions like New York, Texas, and Thailand, indicating potential future growth.

Negative Points

  • Disruption in Macau due to ongoing renovations, particularly at the Londoner Grand Casino, which has been closed since May and is scheduled to reopen in December.
  • Macau's visitation recovery rate has slowed, particularly impacting base mass tables and unrated play.
  • Elevated reinvestment rates in Macau due to the closure of specific casinos and preparation for shifts in customer segments.
  • Concerns about the broader impact of tariffs on the Chinese economy and how it might affect future performance.
  • Despite strong performance, the stock price remains near pandemic lows, raising questions about the company's valuation and market perception.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a sense of how players and visitors are performing in Singapore, particularly regarding Mainland Chinese visitation?
A: Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO: We have a diverse customer base in Singapore, including visitors from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia. We haven't seen a slowdown in Chinese visitation. Despite seasonality and construction disruptions, Singapore's performance remains strong, and we expect continued growth.

Q: Can you provide an update on development opportunities, specifically in Thailand and New York?
A: Patrick Dumont, President & COO: We are ready to develop new ground-up projects in new jurisdictions. We are actively looking at opportunities in New York, Texas, and Thailand. Thailand is particularly interesting due to its strong tourism market, and we would be very interested if opportunities arise there.

Q: Can Macau's margins return to 2019 levels with the current environment and ongoing renovations?
A: Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO: Macau has always been competitive, but our investment-driven model has proven effective. The Venetian Macao and Four Seasons are performing well despite disruptions. We expect the Londoner renovation to enhance our competitive position and margins once completed.

Q: What's your approach to capital allocation given the current stock price and future growth prospects?
A: Patrick Dumont, President & COO: We see meaningful value in our stock and will continue repurchasing shares. We aim to balance growth investments with shareholder returns, maintaining our investment-grade status to support new projects and competitive positioning.

Q: How do you view the impact of potential tariffs on the Chinese economy and your business?
A: Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO: The Chinese economy has faced challenges, but we remain optimistic about improvement. Our business is built for scale and quality, and we are prepared to adapt to any political or economic changes.

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the Londoner renovation on your Macau portfolio?
A: Patrick Dumont, President & COO: The Londoner renovation has impacted performance, but we've successfully shifted patronage to other properties. We expect the renovation to enhance our competitive position and margins once completed.

Q: How do you view the recent strong hold in Singapore's VIP segment?
A: Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO: The strong hold in Singapore's VIP segment appears to be more structural than temporary. We are considering adjusting our normalized hold metrics to reflect this change.

Q: What are your expectations for visitation recovery in Macau, given the recent slowdown?
A: Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO: Visitation recovery has slowed, particularly in the base mass segment. However, premium segments and slot performance remain strong. We expect visitation to improve with new policies and infrastructure developments.

Q: How do you view the impact of recent CapEx investments in Singapore on your performance?
A: Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO: Our CapEx investments in Singapore are paying off, and we expect continued growth. Despite current disruptions, we anticipate stronger performance once renovations are complete.

Q: What are your plans for future renovations in Macau after the Londoner project?
A: Patrick Dumont, President & COO: We plan to undergo typical renovations at the Venetian and Four Seasons in 2025, following the completion of the Londoner project. These renovations will be managed to minimize disruption.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.