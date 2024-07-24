Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Fortive Corp (FTV, Financial) delivered earnings and free cash flow at the high end of their guidance, with 90 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion.

The company showcased strong performance in Advanced Healthcare Solutions and Intelligent Operating Solutions, reflecting leadership in durable growth markets.

Recurring revenue now constitutes 42% of Fortive Corp (FTV)'s portfolio, growing at low double digits year-to-date.

Fortive Corp (FTV) repurchased 2 million shares in the second quarter and plans to continue this pace for the remainder of the year.

The company expects double-digit adjusted EPS and free cash flow growth in 2024, maintaining a strong outlook despite a challenging environment.

Negative Points

Revenue came in at the low end of guidance due to government spending delays, particularly affecting Techtronics and Gordian.

Precision Technologies segment saw a core decline of 6.6%, with adjusted operating margins down slightly year-over-year.

Orders for Precision Technologies were down in the quarter, with a slower-than-expected recovery in certain end markets.

The company faced headwinds in short-cycle industrial markets, with customer caution and macro uncertainty impacting demand.

China's recovery was slower than anticipated, affecting the overall performance and leading to a more cautious outlook for the region.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jim, I wanted to dig in on R&D a little bit. Is it fair to say you're seeing the impact of R&D on the margin line, but not on growth yet?

A: Yes, sure. Innovation has a long-term compounding effect, and we've been doing that for several years now. Some examples include Fluke's durability and the FDA approval on a new product at ASP. We're disciplined about launching products with better gross margins, which adds more value to the customer. Innovation is certainly part of our growth story.

Q: Just trying to understand the sort of revenue guide for the third and fourth quarter. How confident are you in that revenue outlook given the current macro uncertainty?

A: We've built in normal seasonality and even a bit less. We expect orders to grow in PT in the second half, and we have new product launches in IOS and HS. We've derisked PT, and we think we have a reasonable breakout between the quarters. We will see some order growth in the second half, which gives us confidence.

Q: Can you talk about the very large sequential margin increase from Q3 to Q4? What gives you confidence in that?

A: We typically see about 60% incremental margins from Q3 to Q4, which is consistent with last year. This is driven by top-line growth and proactive restructuring and productivity actions taken throughout the year. We are confident in our margin expansion due to these factors.

Q: On PT, you mentioned some delays in military and government projects. Do you see these coming back in the third quarter?

A: There's a bit of a step up in PT mostly from a big deal moving from Q2 to Q3. Otherwise, PT revenue outlook is about flat. We expect bookings to return to positive growth in Q3. Distributor inventories are largely normalized, which gives us confidence in order rates returning to growth in the second half.

Q: On EV and battery projects, the impact on revenues was surprising. How much have you derisked the outlook?

A: We've mostly derisked EV for the year. Orders have not disappeared, but projects have been delayed. We are ahead on synergy opportunities and expect these projects to materialize in 2025. The industrial logic of the deal remains strong.

Q: Can you talk about the industrial software part of the portfolio? What are you seeing in customer budgets and AI applications?

A: We had a very good quarter with mid-single-digit growth in ARR. We expect high single-digit growth for the year. We are seeing good order growth and new customer starts, particularly in the federal world. We are making great progress with innovations and creating opportunities for the future.

Q: How are you thinking about M&A from here? Are you more inclined to pay higher for something with a better near-term growth outlook?

A: We typically do one or two bolt-on deals a year. We are seeing the benefit of our acquisition strategy with recurring revenue now at 42% of sales. We remain busy but disciplined, as seller interests often do not align with buyer interests. We are in a great position given the deals we did in 2023.

Q: Can you clarify the expected performance for Techtronics for the year?

A: We now expect Techtronics to be down low double digits in terms of revenue, previously expected to be down mid-single digits. The changes are due to delayed military projects and a slower recovery in China.

Q: Can you comment on your pricing outlook for the balance of the year?

A: We expect overall pricing to be in the 2% to 3% range, consistent with the first half. Health care has been able to get price into contracts, and we expect this trend to continue.

Q: What are you hearing from customers about why they are delaying projects?

A: It's a combination of geopolitical uncertainty and macro factors like PMI recovery. Government spending uncertainty, particularly in defense, is also a factor. Customers are holding off on R&D investments, which are easier to delay than production spending.

