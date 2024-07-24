Release Date: July 24, 2024

Positive Points

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC, Financial) reported strong loan growth with an 8.1% annualized increase in loans during the quarter.

The company achieved a 7.9% annualized increase in average deposits, with transactional deposits representing 87.8% of total deposits.

Net interest margin remained solid at 3.76%, with the lowest quarterly cost of funds increase since the beginning of the rate cycle.

NBHC made significant progress in reducing nonperforming loans (NPLs) and nonperforming assets (NPAs) to the lowest level since early 2023.

The company continues to hold a strong capital position with a tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 9.4%, Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.2%, and CET1 ratio of 12.4%.

Negative Points

NBHC recorded a $3.9 million impairment related to venture capital investments due to continued weakness in venture capital markets.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased slightly to $63.1 million, driven by investments in 2UniFi and other initiatives.

The 30 to 89-day past due bucket saw an increase, although more than half of these past dues were administrative in nature.

The trucking and transportation sector, representing 2.5% of the loan portfolio, continues to face significant pressure, posing a risk to credit quality.

The company's fee income guidance for the second half of 2024 implies stable or slight moderation, primarily due to cautious expectations for mortgage banking revenues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide your comfort level regarding cash balances and the June average margin relative to the quarterly average?

A: Cash levels are expected to remain stable, providing sufficient on-balance sheet liquidity. The June average margin was consistent with the quarterly average at 3.76%. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the reduction in nonperforming loans and the increase in the 30 to 89-day past due bucket?

A: The reduction in nonperforming loans was primarily due to one previously reserved credit. The increase in past dues was largely administrative and has been mostly resolved. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: What is your current stance on M&A and stock buybacks?

A: We are not engaging in stock buybacks at current market prices. M&A activity is high, focusing on targets within or adjacent to our existing markets, emphasizing strong credit risk management and cultural fit. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: How are your loan pipelines holding up, and are there any areas of concern?

A: We have a strong pipeline entering Q3, with optimism in small business and middle market arenas. The trucking and transportation sector, representing 2.5% of our loan portfolio, is under pressure. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the investments in Cambr and their expected benefits?

A: Investments are focused on expanding network capabilities and product offerings, such as FDIC insured deposit capabilities. These investments are expected to increase fee income starting in 2025. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: What is the outlook for fee income in the second half of 2024?

A: Fee income is expected to be stable or slightly moderate, primarily due to cautious projections in mortgage banking. Cambr-related fee income is anticipated to start contributing in 2025. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: How has the mortgage division adjusted to the current rate environment, and what is the potential upside if rates decrease?

A: The mortgage division has demonstrated flexibility in staffing and remains prepared to scale up if market conditions improve. No changes have been made to underwriting standards, and a rate decrease to a five-handle could unlock significant upside. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: Does your margin guidance for the second half of 2024 include potential Fed rate changes?

A: The guidance does not include any Fed rate changes. The balance sheet is modeled to be neutral to rate movements, but an upward sloping yield curve would be beneficial. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: Will the anticipated mortgage growth be for portfolio growth or gain on sale?

A: Both portfolio growth and gain on sale are expected. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: How are line of credit utilization rates trending?

A: Utilization rates have stabilized with a slight increase in Q2. They remain below typical levels, and no significant trend has been observed in July. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: How should we monitor venture capital impairments going forward?

A: Venture capital impairments are expected to be lumpy, with potential for both upside and downside. The portfolio is mixed, and valuations will depend on the life cycle of the companies involved. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO; Aldis Birkans, CFO)

