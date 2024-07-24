National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Loan and Deposit Growth Amid Market Challenges

NBHC reports robust financial performance with significant loan and deposit growth, despite facing pressures in venture capital and transportation sectors.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings per Diluted Share: $0.68
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7%
  • Loan Growth: 8.1% annualized increase
  • Average Deposits: 7.9% annualized increase
  • Net Income: $26.1 million
  • Net Interest Income: $85.3 million
  • Noninterest Income: $14 million
  • Noninterest Expense: $63.1 million
  • Allowance to Total Loan Ratio: 1.25%
  • Tangible Book Value per Share: $23.74
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 10.2%
  • CET1 Ratio: 12.4%
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC, Financial) reported strong loan growth with an 8.1% annualized increase in loans during the quarter.
  • The company achieved a 7.9% annualized increase in average deposits, with transactional deposits representing 87.8% of total deposits.
  • Net interest margin remained solid at 3.76%, with the lowest quarterly cost of funds increase since the beginning of the rate cycle.
  • NBHC made significant progress in reducing nonperforming loans (NPLs) and nonperforming assets (NPAs) to the lowest level since early 2023.
  • The company continues to hold a strong capital position with a tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 9.4%, Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.2%, and CET1 ratio of 12.4%.

Negative Points

  • NBHC recorded a $3.9 million impairment related to venture capital investments due to continued weakness in venture capital markets.
  • Noninterest expense for the quarter increased slightly to $63.1 million, driven by investments in 2UniFi and other initiatives.
  • The 30 to 89-day past due bucket saw an increase, although more than half of these past dues were administrative in nature.
  • The trucking and transportation sector, representing 2.5% of the loan portfolio, continues to face significant pressure, posing a risk to credit quality.
  • The company's fee income guidance for the second half of 2024 implies stable or slight moderation, primarily due to cautious expectations for mortgage banking revenues.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide your comfort level regarding cash balances and the June average margin relative to the quarterly average?
A: Cash levels are expected to remain stable, providing sufficient on-balance sheet liquidity. The June average margin was consistent with the quarterly average at 3.76%. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the reduction in nonperforming loans and the increase in the 30 to 89-day past due bucket?
A: The reduction in nonperforming loans was primarily due to one previously reserved credit. The increase in past dues was largely administrative and has been mostly resolved. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: What is your current stance on M&A and stock buybacks?
A: We are not engaging in stock buybacks at current market prices. M&A activity is high, focusing on targets within or adjacent to our existing markets, emphasizing strong credit risk management and cultural fit. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: How are your loan pipelines holding up, and are there any areas of concern?
A: We have a strong pipeline entering Q3, with optimism in small business and middle market arenas. The trucking and transportation sector, representing 2.5% of our loan portfolio, is under pressure. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the investments in Cambr and their expected benefits?
A: Investments are focused on expanding network capabilities and product offerings, such as FDIC insured deposit capabilities. These investments are expected to increase fee income starting in 2025. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: What is the outlook for fee income in the second half of 2024?
A: Fee income is expected to be stable or slightly moderate, primarily due to cautious projections in mortgage banking. Cambr-related fee income is anticipated to start contributing in 2025. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: How has the mortgage division adjusted to the current rate environment, and what is the potential upside if rates decrease?
A: The mortgage division has demonstrated flexibility in staffing and remains prepared to scale up if market conditions improve. No changes have been made to underwriting standards, and a rate decrease to a five-handle could unlock significant upside. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO)

Q: Does your margin guidance for the second half of 2024 include potential Fed rate changes?
A: The guidance does not include any Fed rate changes. The balance sheet is modeled to be neutral to rate movements, but an upward sloping yield curve would be beneficial. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: Will the anticipated mortgage growth be for portfolio growth or gain on sale?
A: Both portfolio growth and gain on sale are expected. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: How are line of credit utilization rates trending?
A: Utilization rates have stabilized with a slight increase in Q2. They remain below typical levels, and no significant trend has been observed in July. (Aldis Birkans, CFO)

Q: How should we monitor venture capital impairments going forward?
A: Venture capital impairments are expected to be lumpy, with potential for both upside and downside. The portfolio is mixed, and valuations will depend on the life cycle of the companies involved. (G. Timothy Laney, CEO; Aldis Birkans, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.