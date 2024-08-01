CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $110.8M Misses

Strong Performance Amidst Challenging Environment

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $50.0 million for Q2 2024, up from $48.6 million in Q1 2024 but down from $55.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.36, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.34.
  • Revenue: $110.8 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $113.04 million.
  • Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 9.57%, compared to 9.31% in the previous quarter and 11.03% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.05%, down from 3.10% in Q1 2024 and 3.22% in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Expense: $56.5 million, a decrease from $59.8 million in Q1 2024 but an increase from $54.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $16.15 billion, a decrease of 1.92% from Q1 2024 and 2.02% from Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its 8-K filing reporting earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. CVB Financial Corp, the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, offers a comprehensive range of banking, lending, and investing services.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

CVB Financial Corp reported net income of $50.0 million for Q2 2024, an increase from $48.6 million in Q1 2024 but a decrease from $55.8 million in Q2 2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.36, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.34. The company also reported an annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 9.57%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) of 15.51%, and an annualized return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.24%.

1816421432666779648.png

Income Statement Overview

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $110.8 million, a slight decline from $112.5 million in Q1 2024 and a more significant decrease from $119.5 million in Q2 2023. The decline was primarily due to a reduction in net interest margin, which fell to 3.05% from 3.10% in the previous quarter and 3.22% in the same quarter last year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $110.8 million $112.5 million $119.5 million
Noninterest Income $14.4 million $14.1 million $12.7 million
Noninterest Expense $56.5 million $59.8 million $54.0 million
Net Income $50.0 million $48.6 million $55.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.36 $0.35 $0.40

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2024, CVB Financial Corp reported total assets of $16.15 billion, a decrease from $16.47 billion at the end of Q1 2024. The reduction in assets was driven by decreases in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, investment securities, and net loans.

Nonperforming loans increased to $24.96 million, up from $13.81 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to the addition of three nonperforming commercial real estate loans totaling $10.9 million. The allowance for credit losses remained stable at $82.8 million, representing 0.95% of total loans and leases outstanding.

Capital and Liquidity

CVB Financial Corp's total equity stood at $2.11 billion at the end of Q2 2024, reflecting an increase from $2.08 billion at the end of 2023. The company's capital ratios remain well above regulatory standards, with a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.5% and a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.3%.

Management Commentary

"For nearly 50 years, Citizens Business Bank has focused on benefiting our customers, communities, and our associates. The second quarter financial results represent our 189th consecutive quarter of profitability and the Bank has maintained its steady and stable performance in the face of a challenging environment," said David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank.

Conclusion

CVB Financial Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights the company's resilience and ability to maintain profitability despite a challenging economic environment. The company's strong capital position and consistent performance make it a noteworthy consideration for value investors.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVB Financial Corp for further details.

