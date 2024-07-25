Escalade Inc. Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.20, Revenue of $62.5 Million

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results

Summary
  • Net Income: $2.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, down from $3.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Net Sales: $62.5 million, a decline of 7.7% year-over-year due to softening consumer demand and channel inventory destocking.
  • Gross Margin: 24.2%, a decline of 40 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $13.3 million, up from $8.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Debt: Reduced to $43.2 million from $84.0 million at the end of Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: $5.8 million, a decline of 24.7% from $7.7 million in the prior-year period.
  • Dividend: Quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share announced, payable on October 14, 2024.
On July 25, 2024, Escalade Inc (ESCA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2024. Escalade Inc, a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, operates primarily in North America, Europe, and other regions, with a significant portion of its revenue generated from North America.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, Escalade Inc reported a net income of $2.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company experienced a 7.7% year-over-year decline in total net sales, attributed to softening consumer demand and channel inventory destocking, particularly in the indoor/outdoor games categories. However, there was growth in the Stiga table tennis, Bear Archery, and Brunswick Billiards brands.

For the first half of 2024, Escalade reported a net income of $4.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, up from $2.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the first half of 2023. Total net sales declined by 3.9% year-over-year, again due to softening consumer demand and channel destocking, partially offset by growth in table tennis, basketball, and archery categories.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Escalade's gross margin for the second quarter was 24.2%, a decline of 40 basis points from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily driven by lower fixed cost absorption, increased customer program spending, and severance-related expenses associated with the company’s ongoing asset optimization initiative. Despite these challenges, the company generated $13.3 million of cash flow from operations in Q2 2024, compared to $8.4 million in Q2 2023.

EBITDA for the second quarter declined by 23.9% to $5.8 million, down from $7.7 million in the prior-year period. Total debt at the end of the quarter was significantly reduced to $43.2 million, down from $84.0 million at the end of Q2 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Escalade had total cash and equivalents, and availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2027, amounting to $71.4 million. The net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA ratio stood at 1.7x.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Net Sales $62,526 $67,771 $119,830 $124,702
Net Income $2,844 $3,642 $4,619 $2,690
Gross Margin 24.2% 24.6% - -
EBITDA $5,838 $7,667 $10,274 $9,230

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Escalade's balance sheet showed total assets of $243.1 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $253.0 million at the end of 2023. The company’s total liabilities decreased to $77.1 million from $88.4 million at the end of 2023, reflecting a reduction in long-term debt and other liabilities. Stockholders' equity increased slightly to $166.0 million from $164.6 million at the end of 2023.

Management Commentary

"As consumers and our retail partners adopt a more cautious stance toward their near-term spending outlook for discretionary recreational goods, we’ve continued to prioritize operating discipline and balance sheet optimization, consistent with our long-term focus on maximizing shareholder value," stated Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade. "During the second quarter, cash flow from operations increased nearly 60% versus the prior-year period, supporting a further reduction in outstanding indebtedness and improving our net leverage."

Analysis

Escalade Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 reflects the broader challenges faced by the travel and leisure industry amid fluctuating consumer demand. The company's strategic focus on optimizing its balance sheet and reducing debt is a positive step towards maintaining financial stability. However, the decline in net sales and gross margin indicates the need for continued vigilance in managing costs and aligning operations with market conditions.

Despite the cautious demand outlook, Escalade's strong portfolio of brands and efforts to optimize its asset base position the company well for future growth. The increase in cash flow from operations and reduction in debt are significant achievements that underscore the company's resilience and strategic focus.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Escalade Inc for further details.

