Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $6.36 and Revenue of $10.2 Billion Surpass Estimates

Sales and Earnings Growth Drive Upward Guidance Revision

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $10.2 billion, up by 7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $10.017 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $6.36, reflecting a 19% increase from the previous year's $5.34.
  • Net Earnings: $940 million, up by 16% compared to $812 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: Increased by 13% to $1.09 billion, driven by strong performance and cost efficiencies.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.1 billion, an 80% increase from the previous year's $615 million.
  • Sales Guidance: Raised to $41.0 - $41.4 billion for 2024, reflecting strong demand and performance.
  • Backlog: Totaled $83.1 billion, with net awards of $15.1 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x.
On July 25, 2024, Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Northrop Grumman, a diversified defense contractor, reported a 7% increase in sales to $10.2 billion and a 19% rise in diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $6.36, compared to the same period last year.

Company Overview

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. The company operates through four main segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. These segments provide a wide range of products and services, including the fuselage for the F-35 program, autonomous and piloted aircraft, missile defense systems, radar and communication systems, and space structures.

Performance Highlights

Northrop Grumman's second quarter results reflect strong demand across all segments. The company reported net earnings of $940 million, up from $812 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating income increased by 13% to $1.09 billion, driven by higher segment operating income and cost efficiencies.

“The Northrop Grumman team extended our strong performance into the second quarter with continued double-digit earnings growth, fueled in part by a 7 percent sales increase and expanding operating income. Our diverse portfolio includes capabilities in high demand and we have invested to create capacity and drive productivity to deliver differentiated capabilities for our customers,” said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president.

Financial Achievements

Northrop Grumman's financial achievements are significant for the aerospace and defense industry. The company reported a 55% increase in operating cash flow to $1.4 billion and an 80% rise in free cash flow to $1.1 billion. These metrics are crucial as they indicate the company's ability to generate cash and fund operations, investments, and shareholder returns.

Segment Performance

Segment Q2 2024 Sales ($ millions) Q2 2023 Sales ($ millions) Change
Aeronautics Systems 2,963 2,595 14%
Defense Systems 1,513 1,420 7%
Mission Systems 2,773 2,641 5%
Space Systems 3,573 3,488 2%

All four segments reported higher sales, with Aeronautics Systems leading the growth at 14%. The increase in sales was attributed to higher demand for the company's products and services, including the F-35 program and the Triton program.

Income Statement and Cash Flow

Northrop Grumman's operating income for Q2 2024 was $1.09 billion, up from $967 million in Q2 2023. The operating margin rate improved to 10.7% from 10.1%, reflecting cost efficiencies and a favorable FAS/CAS operating adjustment. The company's effective tax rate increased slightly to 18.0% from 17.7% due to higher interest expense on unrecognized tax benefits.

Net cash provided by operating activities surged by 55% to $1.4 billion, driven by improved trade working capital and lower net federal tax payments. Free cash flow increased by 80% to $1.1 billion, highlighting the company's strong cash generation capabilities.

Guidance and Outlook

Based on the strong performance, Northrop Grumman raised its 2024 sales guidance to $41.0 - $41.4 billion and its MTM-adjusted EPS guidance to $24.90 - $25.30. The company remains focused on performance, profitability, and delivering value to its customers and shareholders.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to Northrop Grumman's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Northrop Grumman Corp for further details.

