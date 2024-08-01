RPC Inc (RES) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.15 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $364.2 Million

Company Shows Resilience Amid Competitive Pressure Pumping Market

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $364.2 million, fell short of estimates of $380.40 million, down 4% sequentially.
  • Net Income: $32.4 million, up from $27.5 million in the previous quarter, with a net income margin increase of 160 basis points to 8.9%.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.15, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.14, up from $0.13 in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $68.5 million, up from $63.1 million, reflecting effective cost controls and efficiencies despite a modest revenue decline.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $261.5 million at the end of the quarter, with no outstanding borrowings under the $100 million revolving credit facility.
  • Free Cash Flow: $56.7 million year-to-date through 2Q:24, with net cash provided by operating activities totaling $184.5 million.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on September 10, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, RPC Inc (RES, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. RPC Inc is an oilfield services company providing specialized services and equipment to oil and gas companies across the United States. The company operates through two segments: Technical Services and Support Services, with the majority of revenue generated from the Technical Services segment.

1816429225801052160.png

Performance Overview

RPC Inc reported revenues of $364.2 million for Q2 2024, a 4% decline from the previous quarter's $377.8 million and below the analyst estimate of $380.40 million. Despite the revenue miss, the company posted a net income of $32.4 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15, which exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.14.

Key Financial Metrics

Here are some key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $364.2 million $377.8 million $415.9 million
Net Income $32.4 million $27.5 million $65.0 million
EPS $0.15 $0.13 $0.30
Adjusted EBITDA $68.5 million $63.1 million Not Provided

Segment Performance

The Technical Services segment, which includes pressure pumping, downhole tools, and coiled tubing, reported revenues of $341.5 million, down from $356.4 million in Q1 2024. The Support Services segment, which includes rental tools and pipe inspection services, saw a slight increase in revenue to $22.7 million from $21.4 million in the previous quarter.

Management Commentary

"Second quarter results showed a sequential increase in profitability despite a soft environment for pressure pumping, and we are pleased with the resilience of our overall portfolio of services," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were encouraged with top and bottom-line performance across several areas of our business. Downhole tools delivered a solid quarter and we are optimistic newly launched products will help continue this momentum."

Financial Achievements

RPC Inc's balance sheet remains robust with $261.5 million in cash and no debt. The company generated $184.5 million in net cash from operating activities year-to-date through Q2 2024. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on September 10, 2024.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive earnings, RPC Inc faces challenges in the pressure pumping market, which remains highly competitive and oversupplied. The company is focusing on upgrading its equipment and exploring strategic investments to enhance its service offerings and maintain its competitive edge.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full earnings release on the SEC website here.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RPC Inc for further details.

