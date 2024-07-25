Reliance Inc (RS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $4.67 Misses Estimate, Revenue Slightly Below at $3.64 Billion

Revenue in Line with Expectations Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.64 billion, slightly below the estimate of $3.65 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.67, falling short of the analyst estimate of $4.71.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 29.8%, down from 31.0% in Q1 2024 and 31.5% in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $366.3 million, a significant increase from $126.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: $519.3 million in Q2 and an additional $165.4 million in July 2024.
  • Acquisitions: Completed acquisitions of American Alloy Steel, Inc. and Mid-West Materials, Inc. on April 1, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Reliance Inc (RS, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Reliance Inc, a diversified metal solutions provider and metals service center company, reported net sales of $3.64 billion and an EPS of $4.67, slightly below the analyst estimate of $4.71.

Company Overview

Reliance Inc is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. The company offers value-added metals processing services and distributes a wide range of metal products to various industries.

Performance and Challenges

Reliance Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlighted the resilience of its business model despite a challenging pricing environment. The company reported net sales of $3.64 billion, in line with the estimated revenue of $3.65 billion. However, the EPS of $4.67 fell short of the analyst estimate of $4.71. The decline in carbon steel product pricing was a significant factor affecting the company's gross profit margin, which decreased to 29.8% from 31.0% in Q1 2024.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Reliance Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company reported a gross profit of $1.09 billion and a cash flow from operations of $366.3 million. Additionally, Reliance Inc completed the acquisitions of American Alloy Steel, Inc. and Mid-West Materials, Inc., enhancing its value-added processing capabilities and expanding its product portfolio.

1816431033483161600.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Change Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales ($ million) 3,643.3 3,644.8 0.0% 3,880.3 -6.1%
Gross Profit ($ million) 1,086.0 1,128.2 -3.7% 1,222.7 -11.2%
Gross Profit Margin 29.8% 31.0% -1.2% 31.5% -1.7%
EPS 4.67 5.23 -10.7% 6.49 -28.0%

Management Commentary

"Our second quarter performance once again highlighted the attractiveness of our business model through various market cycles, delivering solid results in a challenging pricing environment," said Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. "Reliance’s growth and diversification strategies, coupled with our focus on customer service and relationships, increased our shipments well ahead of industry levels. However, carbon steel product pricing during the second quarter declined further than anticipated, offsetting the benefits of our increased tonnage."

Income Statement Highlights

Reliance Inc reported a net income of $267.8 million for Q2 2024, down from $385.1 million in Q2 2023. The diluted EPS was $4.67, a decrease from $6.49 in the same period last year. The company's operating income stood at $351.7 million, reflecting a decline from $511.3 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Reliance Inc had cash and cash equivalents totaling $350.8 million, with total debt outstanding of $1.15 billion. The company generated $366.3 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter. Significant investments were made in capital expenditures, amounting to $98.2 million, primarily directed towards growth activities.

Stockholder Returns and Acquisitions

Reliance Inc repurchased $519.3 million of its common stock in Q2 2024 and an additional $165.4 million in July. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share, payable on August 30, 2024. The acquisitions of American Alloy Steel, Inc. and Mid-West Materials, Inc. were completed in April 2024, further strengthening the company's market position.

Conclusion

Reliance Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report reflects the company's ability to navigate a challenging market environment while maintaining solid financial performance. The company's strategic acquisitions and focus on value-added processing capabilities position it well for future growth. However, the decline in metal pricing remains a key challenge that could impact profitability in the near term.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Reliance Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.