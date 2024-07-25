Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.87 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $68.7 Million

Net Income Surges 54% Year-Over-Year

43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $22.5 million for Q2 2024, a 54% increase from $14.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.87 for Q2 2024, up 53% from $0.57 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $68.7 million for Q2 2024, a 15% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $60.70 million.
  • Loan Growth: Total loans reached $5.05 billion, marking a 5% annual growth.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by 78% to $20.4 million, driven by a $9.0 million net gain on Visa shares.
  • Noninterest Expense: Decreased by 22% to $33.3 million, primarily due to the absence of an $18.1 million wire fraud loss recorded in Q2 2023.
  • Core Deposits: Grew by $247.8 million, or 5%, to $5.60 billion, representing 97% of total deposits.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $22.5 million, a significant increase of 54% compared to the same period last year. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2024 were $0.87, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter reached $68.7 million, exceeding the estimated $60.70 million.

1816437006880894976.png

Company Overview

Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of commercial, retail, wealth advisory, and investment management services. Operating primarily in Northern and Central Indiana, the company serves various industries including commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, and healthcare through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank.

Quarterly Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Lakeland Financial Corp reported:

  • Net income of $22.5 million, up from $14.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.87, up from $0.57 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue of $68.7 million, a 15% increase from $59.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Pretax pre-provision earnings of $35.4 million, a 105% increase from $17.3 million in Q2 2023.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Several key metrics highlight the company's strong performance:

  • Return on average equity (ROE) of 14.19%, up from 9.70% in Q2 2023.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.37%, up from 0.91% in Q2 2023.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by $2.37 to $25.34.
  • Core deposit growth of $247.8 million, or 5% year-over-year.

Challenges and Non-Routine Events

The company faced some challenges during the quarter, including:

  • Provision expense of $8.5 million, up from $800,000 in Q2 2023, primarily due to the downgrade of a $43.3 million commercial relationship to nonperforming status.
  • Nonperforming loans increased to $57.2 million from $18.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • A one-time accrual of $4.5 million related to the resolution of a legal matter.

Loan and Deposit Growth

Average total loans grew by $237.1 million, or 5%, to $5.03 billion compared to Q2 2023. Total deposits increased by $340.5 million, or 6%, to $5.76 billion. Core deposits represented 97% of total deposits, reflecting the company's strong deposit base.

Capital Strength

The company's total risk-based capital ratio improved to 15.54%, well above the regulatory threshold of 10.00%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio also improved to 9.91% from 9.04% in Q2 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased by $8.9 million, or 78%, to $20.4 million, driven primarily by a $9.0 million net gain on Visa shares. Noninterest expense decreased by $9.4 million, or 22%, to $33.3 million, primarily due to the absence of an $18.1 million wire fraud loss recorded in Q2 2023.

Conclusion

Lakeland Financial Corp's strong Q2 performance, marked by significant increases in net income and EPS, demonstrates the company's resilience and effective management. Despite challenges such as increased provision expenses and nonperforming loans, the company's robust loan and deposit growth, along with its strong capital position, underscore its solid financial health.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lakeland Financial Corp for further details.

