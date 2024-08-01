NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT) Q1 FY25 Earnings: EPS of -$6.20, Revenue of $174.6M Beats Estimates

NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT) released its 8-K filing on July 25, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Summary
  • Revenue: $174.6 million, exceeded estimates of $168.48 million, down from $211.1 million year-over-year.
  • Product Revenue: $61.2 million, representing approximately 35% of total revenue, compared to $94.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Service Revenue: $113.4 million, accounting for approximately 65% of total revenue, slightly down from $116.5 million year-over-year.
  • Net Loss (GAAP): $443.4 million, or $6.20 per share, significantly impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $427.0 million and restructuring charges.
  • Operating Margin (GAAP): Negative 265.4%, compared to negative 2.2% in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $407.2 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $424.1 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 1,347,900 shares at an average price of $18.55 per share, totaling approximately $25.0 million.
Article's Main Image

NetScout Systems Inc is a provider of service assurance and cybersecurity solutions to enterprise and government networks. It bases its solutions on proprietary adaptive service intelligence technology, which helps customers monitor and identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats. These solutions also deliver real-time and historical information, which provides insight to restore service and understand the quality of user experience. The company derives revenue from the sale of network management tools and security solutions. Its geographical regions include USA, which derives maximum revenue, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

1816441152245755904.png

Performance Overview

NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT, Financial) reported total revenue of $174.6 million for Q1 FY25, surpassing the analyst estimate of $168.48 million. However, this represents a decline from the $211.1 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company faced significant challenges, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $427.0 million and a restructuring charge of $16.6 million, leading to a GAAP net loss of $443.4 million, or $6.20 per share.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue beat, NetScout's financial performance was marred by substantial impairment and restructuring charges. The company's GAAP operating margin was a negative 265.4%, compared to a negative 2.2% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.0 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 8.0%, down from $29.6 million and 14.0%, respectively, in Q1 FY24.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24
Total Revenue $174.6 million $211.1 million
Product Revenue $61.2 million $94.7 million
Service Revenue $113.4 million $116.5 million
GAAP Net Loss $(443.4) million $(4.2) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $20.6 million $22.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, NetScout's cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term marketable securities, and investments totaled $407.2 million, down from $424.1 million as of March 31, 2024. The company repurchased 1,347,900 shares of its common stock for approximately $25.0 million and repaid $25 million of its revolving debt balance, leaving an outstanding debt balance of $75.0 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"We delivered Q1 fiscal year 2025 revenue at the high end of our outlook as we continue to position NETSCOUT to win in the market. We were also pleased to extend a multi-year enterprise license agreement with a leading North American Tier-1 service provider during the first quarter," said Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s President & Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead, NetScout's priorities include enhancing its cybersecurity offerings and managing costs prudently. The company's fiscal year 2025 outlook for revenue remains unchanged, with expectations in the range of $800 million to $830 million. However, GAAP net loss per share is now expected to be between $(5.28) and $(5.03), primarily due to the goodwill impairment and restructuring charges.

Conclusion

NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT, Financial) has demonstrated resilience by achieving revenue at the high end of its outlook despite significant financial challenges. The company's focus on enhancing cybersecurity offerings and prudent cost management will be crucial as it navigates the complex digital landscape. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how these strategies unfold in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NetScout Systems Inc for further details.

