HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.18 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $31.4M Surpasses Expectations

Net Income and Revenue Surpass Analyst Expectations

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, consistent with the previous quarter and slightly down from $7.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest and dividend income of $31.4 million for Q2 2024, up from $30.6 million in Q1 2024 but down from $32.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: Increased by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $11.9 million in Q2 2024, driven by gains in mortgage loan sales and a sale-leaseback transaction.
  • Noninterest Expense: Rose by $1.3 million, or 4.1%, to $33.1 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses.
  • Asset Quality: Total nonperforming assets decreased to $9.8 million at June 30, 2024, from $12.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $20.2 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Balance Sheet: Total assets decreased by $75.2 million, or 1.3%, to $5.79 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to a reduction in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Deposits and Loans: Total deposits increased by $64.3 million to $4.46 billion, while loans grew by $62.5 million to $4.84 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting net income of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.17 per share. The company also reported revenue of $31.4 million, surpassing the estimated $30.62 million.

Company Overview

HarborOne Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in providing a range of financial services, including deposits, loans, online and mobile banking, cash management, credit cards, money market accounts, and wealth management. The company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage, serving individuals and businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Performance and Challenges

HarborOne Bancorp Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights its ability to navigate a challenging economic environment. The company reported a net income of $7.3 million, consistent with the previous quarter and slightly down from $7.5 million in the same period last year. The net interest margin improved to 2.31% from 2.25% in the previous quarter, reflecting balanced loan and deposit growth.

However, the company faces challenges, including increased interest expenses and a competitive rate environment impacting deposit mix and rates. The total cost of funding liabilities increased by 53 basis points compared to the previous year, indicating rising costs in the current interest rate environment.

Financial Achievements

HarborOne Bancorp Inc's financial achievements in the second quarter are noteworthy. The company reported a 19% annualized revenue growth and improved net interest margin. Net interest and dividend income increased to $31.4 million from $30.6 million in the previous quarter. Additionally, total noninterest income improved by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $11.9 million, driven by gains on loan sales and a sale-leaseback transaction.

1816451516995891200.png

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $7.3 million $7.3 million $7.5 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.18 $0.17 $0.17
Net Interest Income $31.4 million $30.6 million $32.1 million
Noninterest Income $11.9 million $10.7 million $12.6 million

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

HarborOne Bancorp Inc reported total assets of $5.79 billion, a decrease from $5.86 billion in the previous quarter. Loans increased by $62.5 million to $4.84 billion, while total deposits grew by $64.3 million to $4.46 billion. The company's asset quality improved, with nonperforming assets decreasing to $9.8 million from $12.2 million in the previous quarter.

Management Commentary

“I am pleased with our team’s execution this quarter, producing 19% annualized revenue growth, and improved net interest margin, through balanced loan and deposit growth,” said Joseph F. Casey, President and CEO. “Additionally, we improved our already solid asset quality.”

Analysis and Conclusion

HarborOne Bancorp Inc's second-quarter results demonstrate its resilience and strategic focus on balanced growth. The company's ability to exceed earnings and revenue estimates, coupled with improved asset quality and net interest margin, positions it well in the competitive banking sector. However, rising interest expenses and a challenging rate environment remain areas to monitor closely.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HarborOne Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.