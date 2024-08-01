On July 25, 2024, Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) (IBCP, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second-quarter earnings for 2024. Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) operates as a commercial bank offering a broad range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The bank also provides internet and mobile banking capabilities to its customers.

Performance Highlights

Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) (IBCP, Financial) reported a net income of $18.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This represents a 25.3% increase in net income and a 25.7% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period in 2023. The reported EPS of $0.88 significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.70.

Revenue for the quarter was $41.3 million, surpassing the estimated $41.10 million. The company also saw an increase in tangible book value per share by $2.71 (16.5%) over the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Key financial achievements for the quarter include:

Net growth in core deposits of $53.3 million (4.8% annualized) from March 31, 2024.

Net growth in loans of $11.9 million (1.2% annualized) from March 31, 2024.

Payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 13, 2024.

Net interest income for the quarter was $41.3 million, a 7.8% increase from the year-ago period. The net interest margin expanded to 3.40% from 3.30% in the previous quarter and 3.24% in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Non-interest income totaled $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, slightly down from $15.4 million in the prior-year period. This decrease was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking-related revenues and gains on equity securities at fair value.

Non-interest expenses were $33.3 million, up from $32.2 million in the year-ago period. The company recorded an income tax expense of $4.6 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Loan Type 6/30/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023 Commercial $312,000 $28,000 $33,000 Mortgage $4,819,000 $6,425,000 $6,149,000 Installment $843,000 $970,000 $694,000 Total Non-Performing Loans $4,485,000 $5,232,000 $3,994,000

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) (IBCP, Financial) maintained strong asset quality with non-performing loans totaling $4.5 million, down from $5.2 million at the end of 2023. The ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans was 0.12%, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.10%.

Total assets were $5.28 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $13.8 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.85 billion, and deposits totaled $4.61 billion.

Commentary and Outlook

"I am proud of our team and very pleased with our second quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet. Overall loans increased 1.2% (annualized), despite a higher-than-normal level of commercial payoffs and paydowns, while core deposits are up 4.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest margin expansion, increasing to 3.40% from 3.30% on a linked quarter basis and net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. Our credit metrics continue to be excellent, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals drove good growth in both our earnings per share (26%) and tangible book value per share (16%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these growth trends for the second half of the year and into 2025."

Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) (IBCP, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing significant growth in key financial metrics. The company's focus on organic growth, expense management, and strategic investments has positioned it well for continued success in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) for further details.