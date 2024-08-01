Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal wholly-owned subsidiary is Valley National Bank. It provides a full range of commercial, retail, and trust and investment services largely through its offices and ATM network throughout northern and central New Jersey, New York City Long Island, Florida, and Alabama. The segments of the group are commercial lending, consumer lending, investment management, and corporate and other adjustments, of which key interest income is derived from the commercial lending segment. In recent years, the company has focused on acquiring companies that operate outside of traditional banking and has emphasized wealth and capital management.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY, Financial) reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $70.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to net income of $96.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $139.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Highlights

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis was $403.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $8.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, but a decrease of $18.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin increased by 5 basis points to 2.84% from 2.79% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total loans increased by $389.7 million, or 3.1% on an annualized basis, to $50.3 billion at June 30, 2024, from March 31, 2024. This growth was driven by new commercial and industrial loan production and strong indirect automobile loan originations.

Total average deposits increased by $807.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024, with actual ending balances for deposits increasing by $1.0 billion to $50.1 billion at June 30, 2024.

Challenges and Performance Analysis

Valley National Bancorp faced several challenges during the quarter, including a significant decrease in non-interest income, which fell by $10.2 million to $51.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. This decline was mainly due to decreases in periodic revenue associated with the tax credit advisory subsidiary and net gains on the sale of assets.

The provision for credit losses for loans increased to $82.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher quantitative reserves allocated to commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loan growth.

Financial Metrics and Ratios

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Interest Income (FTE) $402.98M $394.85M $421.28M Non-Interest Income $51.21M $61.42M $60.08M Net Income $70.42M $96.28M $139.06M Net Interest Margin 2.84% 2.79% 2.94% Efficiency Ratio 59.62% 59.10% 55.59%

CEO Commentary

"During the quarter we took steps to incrementally build balance sheet flexibility as we progress towards the goals that we have previously laid out. These efforts had the combined impact of enhancing regulatory capital and reducing our commercial real estate concentration as a percent of regulatory capital. As it relates to credit quality, our reported non-accrual and past due loans were generally stable at June 30, 2024. The allowance to loan coverage ratio trended higher, but in line with our expectations, reflecting, among other factors, our continuous monitoring and internal risk classification of commercial loans." - Ira Robbins, CEO

Conclusion

Valley National Bancorp's second quarter results reflect both achievements and challenges. While the company saw growth in net interest income and deposits, it faced significant declines in non-interest income and increased provisions for credit losses. These factors contributed to the earnings miss compared to analyst estimates. Investors will be closely watching how Valley National Bancorp navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

