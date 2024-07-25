Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.35, Revenue at $1.87 Billion, Misses Estimates

Strong Performance in General and Title Insurance Segments

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,871.7 million, up 4.1% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $1,918.75 million.
  • Net Income: $91.8 million, down from $155.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.35, down from $0.54 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income Excluding Investment Gains (Losses): $202.4 million, up 12.7% year-over-year.
  • Book Value Per Share: $23.59, up 1.2% from $23.31 at the end of 2022.
  • Combined Ratio: 93.5%, up from 92.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Capital Returned to Shareholders: $479 million, including $410 million in share repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Old Republic International Corp (ORI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which offers a diverse range of specialized insurance products, reported notable financial achievements, surpassing analyst estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

Company Overview

Old Republic International Corp operates in three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off. The company provides various insurance products, including Automobile Extended Warranty Insurance, Aviation, Commercial Automobile Insurance, Inland Marine, Travel Accident, Workers' Compensation, and Financial Indemnity. Title Insurance primarily involves issuing policies to real estate purchasers and investors based on public record searches. The majority of Old Republic's revenue is generated from the U.S.

Performance Highlights

Old Republic International Corp reported a net operating income per diluted share of $0.76 for Q2 2024, a 22.6% increase from the previous year, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.61. The company's consolidated net premiums and fees earned rose by 9.0%, driven by growth in both the General and Title Insurance segments. Net investment income also saw a substantial increase of 20.1%, attributed to higher investment yields.

1816471471854350336.png

Financial Achievements

Old Republic's pretax income, excluding investment gains (losses), was $253.8 million for the quarter, an 11.6% increase from the previous year. The General Insurance segment's pretax operating income rose by 9.9%, while the Title Insurance segment saw a 32.5% increase in pretax operating income for the quarter.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Pretax Income $113.3 million $196.9 million -42.4%
Net Income $91.8 million $155.5 million -41.0%
Net Income Excluding Investment Gains (Losses) $202.4 million $179.6 million 12.7%
Combined Ratio 93.5% 92.6% 0.9 pts

Income Statement and Key Metrics

For the second quarter, Old Republic reported total operating revenues of $2,012.2 million, a 10.0% increase from the previous year. The company's net premiums and fees earned were $1,797.4 million, up 9.0% year-over-year. The consolidated combined ratio increased slightly to 93.5%, reflecting more normalized levels of favorable loss reserve development.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Old Republic's total shareholders' equity stood at $6,026.6 million, a 6.0% decrease from December 31, 2023. The book value per share increased by 1.2% to $23.59. The company returned a total of $479 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $410 million in share repurchases.

Analysis and Commentary

Old Republic's strong performance in the General and Title Insurance segments underscores the company's ability to navigate market conditions effectively. The significant increase in net investment income highlights the benefits of higher investment yields. However, the slight increase in the combined ratio indicates a return to more normalized loss reserve development levels.

"Old Republic's business is managed for the long run. In this context, management's key objectives are to achieve highly profitable operating results over the long term and to ensure balance sheet strength for the insurance underwriting subsidiaries' obligations," the company stated in its earnings release.

Overall, Old Republic International Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report reflects a robust financial performance, with notable growth in key segments and strong investment income. The company's strategic focus on long-term profitability and balance sheet strength positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Old Republic International Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.