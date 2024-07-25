First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.17 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $9.0 Million

Company Reports Net Income of $1.6 Million, or $0.17 Per Diluted Share

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Net interest income totaled $9.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $8.9 million in Q1 2024, and $10.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Deposits: Total deposits were $1.09 billion at June 30, 2024, down from $1.17 billion at March 31, 2024, and $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest Expense: Decreased to $7.9 million in Q2 2024 from $11.3 million in Q1 2024, and $9.5 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits.
  • Nonaccrual Loans: Increased to $4.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $201,000 at March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $4.1 million commercial real estate loan moving to nonaccrual.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 2.66% for Q2 2024, up from 2.55% in Q1 2024, but down from 2.84% in Q2 2023.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: Represented 1.29% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2024, slightly down from 1.30% at March 31, 2024, and 1.31% at June 30, 2023.
On July 25, 2024, First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.14 per share. This marks a significant turnaround from the net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, reported in the previous quarter.

Company Overview

First Financial Northwest Inc is the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank. The Bank's business model focuses on attracting deposits from the general public and borrowing from the FHLB of Des Moines. These funds are then utilized to originate various types of loans, including one-to-four family residential, multifamily, commercial real estate, construction/land, business, and consumer loans. The Bank aims to diversify its loan portfolio and broaden growth opportunities while maintaining its risk tolerance levels and asset/liability objectives.

Performance and Challenges

First Financial Northwest Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was bolstered by the successful modification of over $130 million in loans, a strategic move related to the Bank's pending sale to Global Federal Credit Union. This initiative positively impacted the balance sheet, which contained over $250 million of loans ineligible for a federally chartered credit union like Global to hold.

“I am very pleased that the outstanding efforts of our employees resulted in the modification or refinance of over $130 million of this portfolio,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO.

However, the company faced challenges, including a $4.5 million increase in nonaccrual loans during the quarter, primarily due to a $4.1 million commercial real estate loan moving to nonaccrual status. Despite this, the overall credit quality remained strong, with only $4.7 million of nonaccrual loans relative to the $1.15 billion total loan portfolio.

Financial Achievements

First Financial Northwest Inc reported several key financial achievements for Q2 2024:

  • Net interest income totaled $9.0 million, up from $8.9 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total interest income was $19.3 million, slightly down from $19.6 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net interest margin increased to 2.66%, compared to 2.55% in Q1 2024.
  • Noninterest expense decreased significantly to $7.9 million, down from $11.3 million in Q1 2024.

These achievements are crucial for the company as they reflect improved operational efficiency and effective cost management, which are vital in the banking industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $1.6 million $(1.1) million $1.5 million
Net Interest Income $9.0 million $8.9 million $10.3 million
Noninterest Expense $7.9 million $11.3 million $9.5 million
Net Interest Margin 2.66% 2.55% 2.84%

Analysis

First Financial Northwest Inc's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates a strong recovery from the previous quarter's losses. The successful loan modifications and strategic cost management have positively impacted the company's financial health. However, the increase in nonaccrual loans is a concern that needs to be monitored closely. Overall, the company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and improve key financial metrics positions it well for future growth.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Financial Northwest Inc for further details.

