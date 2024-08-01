JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $171.99 and a notable daily gain of 5%, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc has demonstrated a promising three-month growth of 5.64%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. This system has proven effective in correlating with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc boasts a GF Score of 92, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's Business

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, with a market cap of $17.54 billion and annual sales of $12.34 billion, is a leader in North American surface transportation. Its diverse services include intermodal delivery, dedicated trucking, for-hire truckload, heavy goods final-mile delivery, and asset-light truck brokerage. This varied service offering allows JB Hunt to effectively meet a broad range of customer transportation needs.

Financial Strength Breakdown

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's financial robustness is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 11.67 and an Altman Z-Score of 5.43, indicating a strong shield against financial distress. Additionally, its strategic debt management is reflected in a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.12.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc stands out with a Profitability Rank of 9/10. The company has consistently improved its Gross Margin over the past five years, reaching 17.23% in 2023. Its Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars further underscores its reliable operational performance.

Conclusion

Considering JB Hunt Transport Services Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.