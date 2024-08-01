Pool Corp (POOL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With a current share price of $349 and a recent daily gain of 6.67%, despite a slight dip of 4.76% over the past three months, Pool Corp stands out in the market. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Pool Corp is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Pool Corp boasts a GF Score of 96, reflecting its strong potential for market-leading returns.

Understanding Pool Corp's Business

Pool Corp, with a market cap of $13.38 billion and annual sales of $5.46 billion, is the leading distributor of swimming pool supplies and related products. Operating with a 13.01% margin, the company serves approximately 120,000 customers worldwide. Pool Corp's offerings range from essential maintenance products like chemicals and replacement parts to major pool equipment, including kits, cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Its customer base includes pool builders, remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Financial Strength and Stability

Pool Corp's financial resilience is evident in its robust balance sheet and impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 12.67, significantly above the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. An Altman Z-Score of 5.78 further underscores its low risk of financial distress, complemented by a strategic Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.24, highlighting effective debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Pool Corp's profitability is top-notch, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years, reaching 13.47% in 2023. Its Gross Margin also reflects increasing efficiency, with a notable rise to 29.96% in 2023. These figures, combined with a Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars, demonstrate Pool Corp's reliable performance and operational excellence.

Conclusion

Considering Pool Corp's robust financial strength, exceptional profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's superior position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.