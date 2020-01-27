What's Driving ServiceNow Inc's Surprising 15% Stock Rally?

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has surged by 11.23%, and over the last three months, it has gained an impressive 14.73%. Currently, ServiceNow boasts a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, with its stock price standing at $822.22. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is fairly valued, with a current GF Value of $784.18, up from a past GF Value of $739.75 three months ago.

Exploring ServiceNow Inc's Business Model

ServiceNow Inc specializes in providing software solutions that automate and streamline business processes through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The company initially focused on IT service management but has since expanded its offerings to include customer service, human resources, and security operations. ServiceNow's platform also supports application development, allowing businesses to create custom solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Assessing Profitability and Operational Efficiency

ServiceNow's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 5/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 10.02%, which is superior to 71.33% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, ServiceNow demonstrates robust returns with an ROE of 27.20% and an ROA of 12.27%, indicating efficient management of equity and assets respectively. The company's ROIC is also commendable at 10.45%, showcasing effective capital investment strategies.

Unpacking ServiceNow's Growth Trajectory

ServiceNow's growth metrics are equally impressive, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has maintained a consistent 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 25.00%, outperforming 79.81% of its competitors. Over a five-year period, this growth rate slightly increases to 25.10%. Looking ahead, ServiceNow is projected to sustain a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 20.82% over the next three to five years. Its EPS growth has been phenomenal at 140.60% over the past three years, positioning it ahead of 98.34% of companies in the sector.

Notable Shareholders and Market Influence

ServiceNow's stock is held by several prominent investors, which underscores its market influence. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,454,617 shares, representing 0.71% of the company, while Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) owns 1,428,149 shares, or 0.70%. Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant stake with 579,655 shares, accounting for 0.28% of the company.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

ServiceNow operates in a competitive landscape with major players like Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) with a market cap of $174.68 billion, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial) valued at $135.63 billion, and Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS, Financial) at $72.29 billion. Despite the stiff competition, ServiceNow's innovative solutions and strategic expansions into new service domains position it well for sustained growth and market leadership in the software industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceNow Inc's recent stock performance is a testament to its robust business model, impressive profitability, and strong growth prospects. With its strategic market positioning and continuous innovation, ServiceNow is well-equipped to maintain its upward trajectory in the competitive software industry. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on this dynamic company as it continues to evolve and expand its market footprint.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.