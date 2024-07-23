Wereldhave NV (FRA:WER) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Dutch Market Recovery and Strategic Progress

Key insights include a 4% retail sales increase in the Netherlands, positive leasing spreads, and a strengthened balance sheet.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Not explicitly mentioned.
  • Direct Result per Share: EUR 1.75 expected for 2024.
  • Footfall: 5%-plus overall, almost 10%-plus for full service centers.
  • Valuations: Positive trend continuing with a 3%-plus increase driven by increased ERVs.
  • Leasing Spread: Positive 1%-plus for the core portfolio.
  • Loan to Value (LTV): 43%, expected to lower towards the end of the year.
  • Like-for-Like Rental Growth: 5%-plus in the Netherlands, impacted by vacancies in Belgium.
  • Occupancy Cost Ratios: 13% in Belgium, 14% in the Netherlands.
  • Net Rental Income: Increasing in Belgium, small minus in France, plus in the Netherlands.
  • Debt Profile: Strengthened with new EUR 119 million USPP.
  • Fitch Credit Rating: BBB stable.
  • CapEx: EUR 2.6 million spent, EUR 85 million to go.
  • Mixed-Use Proportion: Increased from 13.3% to 14.5%.
  • Tenant Sales: 2% increase overall, 4%-plus in the Netherlands.
  • Solar Energy Generation: 13% of total energy consumption from solar panels.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong recovery in the Dutch market with retail sales up by 4% and footfall increasing by 5%, and almost 10% for full service centers.
  • Positive leasing spreads for the core portfolio at 1%+, indicating stable rental levels.
  • Improved balance sheet with a Fitch credit rating of BBB stable, the strongest since 2019.
  • Increase in valuations driven by higher ERVs, with a 3%+ rise in the first half of 2024.
  • Significant progress in the LifeCentral strategy, with daily life now comprising 67% of the portfolio, enhancing resilience.

Negative Points

  • Direct result in the first half of 2024 was impacted by bankruptcies, particularly in Belgium.
  • Higher financial expenses in H1, though expected to normalize in H2.
  • Occupancy cost ratios have increased slightly, with Belgium and the Netherlands now at 13% and 14%, respectively.
  • The French investment market remains very quiet, delaying asset disposals.
  • Average financing costs are expected to rise, potentially reaching closer to 4% by year-end.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you considering a reverse merger like the one announced by the FirstNet?
A: No, we are not working on a merger at the moment. We have already achieved significant cost savings in Belgium and our marginal cost of debt is approaching Belgian levels. (Matthijs Storm, Managing Director, Executive Director)

Q: Do you think the level of OCR for fashion and footwear retailers is sustainable?
A: Yes, the OCR for fashion at 15%-16% is sustainable as it includes both discount and higher-priced fashion retailers. We will address any outliers above 20%. (Matthijs Storm, Managing Director, Executive Director)

Q: How do you see average financing costs evolving in the second half of the year?
A: We expect the average financing cost to move up from the current 3.46% to closer to 4% by the end of the year. (Dennis De Vreede, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director)

Q: When do you foresee French asset disposals?
A: The French investment market is currently very quiet. We expect news on Dutch disposals and/or joint ventures in the second half of the year, but French asset sales will take longer. (Matthijs Storm, Managing Director, Executive Director)

Q: Could you give some color on the type of assets you have put on the market for sale?
A: One asset is a completed full service center, another is 100% occupied but cannot be transformed into a full service center, and the third is a full service center under joint venture discussions. (Matthijs Storm, Managing Director, Executive Director)

Q: How can your debt profile improve by lending more money?
A: We have strengthened our balance sheet through disposals and raising longer-term debt. Our debt profile is managed by maturities, moving from less than three years to 3.4 years. (Dennis De Vreede, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director)

Q: Is the current EPRA cost ratio of 24% a good base case assumption going forward?
A: Yes, we aim to maintain around 22%-23% as our internal target. (Dennis De Vreede, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director)

Q: What are the main assumptions for your full year 2025 EUR1.75 guidance?
A: We have not included any acquisitions or disposals. We assume no further ECB rate cuts and only inflation for like-for-like rental growth. (Matthijs Storm, Managing Director, Executive Director)

Q: What would be the impact on your interest costs if the ECB cuts by a quarter point?
A: Our floating portion is about 23% of our debt portfolio, so a quarter-point cut would have a proportional impact on that portion. (Dennis De Vreede, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director)

Q: Are there any possible acquisitions in Belgium?
A: Yes, Belgium is a logical market for us to grow. We have reorganized the company and are ready for growth in the Belgian portfolio. (Matthijs Storm, Managing Director, Executive Director)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.