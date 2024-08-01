ESSA Bancorp Inc Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.41 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $25.7M Beats Estimates

Net Income and EPS Fall Short of Expectations

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for Q3 2024, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for Q3 2023.
  • Revenue: Total interest income increased to $25.7 million for Q3 2024, up from $21.8 million in Q3 2023, surpassing analyst estimates of $24.29 million.
  • Interest Expense: Increased to $11.5 million for Q3 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2023, reflecting higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 2.77% for Q3 2024, compared to 3.22% for Q3 2023.
  • Noninterest Income: Rose to $2.1 million for Q3 2024, up from $1.9 million in Q3 2023, driven by increases in loan swap fees and gain on loan sales.
  • Total Assets: $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $2.3 billion at September 30, 2023, due to decreases in investment securities available for sale.
  • Capital Position: Maintained a strong Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.8% at June 30, 2024, exceeding regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, ESSA Bancorp Inc (ESSA, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2024. ESSA Bancorp Inc is a holding company engaged in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in various loan products. The company also offers asset management, trust services, investment services, and insurance benefit consulting services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ESSA Advisory Services, LLC.

Performance Overview

ESSA Bancorp Inc reported net income of $3.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $12.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $13.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. These results fell short of analyst estimates, which projected quarterly earnings per share of $0.45 and annual earnings per share of $1.40.

1816511480049332224.png

Key Financial Metrics

Total interest income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $25.7 million from $21.8 million a year earlier, reflecting growth in interest-earning assets and an increase in the total yield on average interest-earning assets to 5.02% from 4.60%. However, interest expense also rose significantly to $11.5 million from $6.5 million in the same period of 2023, driven by higher interest rates on deposits and short-term borrowings. This resulted in a net interest income before provision for credit losses of $14.2 million, down from $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Income $3.9 million $4.4 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.41 $0.45
Total Interest Income $25.7 million $21.8 million
Interest Expense $11.5 million $6.5 million
Net Interest Income $14.2 million $15.2 million

Challenges and Achievements

ESSA Bancorp Inc faced challenges due to higher interest rates, which pressured margins and increased the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.77%, down from 3.22% in the same period of 2023. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong capital position with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.8%, exceeding regulatory standards for a well-capitalized institution.

"The Company delivered another quarter of steady earnings and enhanced shareholder value by focusing on operating efficiently, maintaining asset strength, and managing the diversity and risk characteristics of our loan, deposit, and investment portfolios," said Gary S. Olson, President and CEO.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets were $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024, compared with $2.3 billion at September 30, 2023. Total net loans increased to $1.71 billion from $1.68 billion, while nonperforming assets decreased to $12.4 million, or 0.56% of total assets, from $14.4 million, or 0.63%, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.89% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.09% at September 30, 2023.

Conclusion

While ESSA Bancorp Inc faced challenges due to rising interest rates, the company demonstrated resilience through efficient operations and strong asset quality. However, the earnings fell short of analyst estimates, highlighting the need for continued focus on managing interest rate risks and maintaining profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ESSA Bancorp Inc for further details.

