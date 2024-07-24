On July 24, 2024, Michael Alkire, President & CEO of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 17,375 shares of the company at a price of $20.13 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 562,698 shares of Premier Inc.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Over the past year, Michael Alkire has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Premier Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Premier Inc shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Premier Inc were trading at $20.13 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.18, which is above both the industry median and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Premier Inc is estimated at $31.13, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This insider sale could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, as it reflects the actions of a key executive within the company. Monitoring insider transactions, along with a thorough analysis of the company’s financial health and market position, is crucial for making informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.