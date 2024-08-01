KLA Corporation Surges After Strong Q4 Earnings and Positive AI Outlook

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KLA Corporation (KLAC, Financial) saw a modest rise of 2% today after surpassing its Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, marking a return to sequential and year-over-year growth. The semiconductor equipment supplier also provided optimistic Q1 guidance, with midpoints of its adjusted EPS and sales targets exceeding consensus. This positive outlook was notable given recent bearish forecasts from peers ASML (ASML, Financial) and NXP Semi (NXPI, Financial) due to weaknesses in certain end markets.

Why isn't KLAC's stock moving significantly higher? Despite broader market weakness, KLAC had already surged to all-time highs weeks before its Q4 report, climbing as much as 43% from April lows. This pre-earnings rally had already priced in much of KLAC's Q2 strength.

However, it wouldn't be surprising if KLAC eventually moves back toward record highs. The recent sell-off was largely due to sector rotation rather than any significant issues in end-market demand. Q4 results and management's commentary highlighted accelerating AI demand, with KLAC raising its CY24 annualized AI-related revenue estimate to over $500 million from approximately $400 million.

  • KLAC's adjusted EPS beat was wider in Q4 compared to Q3, supported by a 9.1% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.57 billion. The company observed signs of a strengthening market environment, with new technologies and increased capital intensity driving growth in foundry/logic, and AI investments and an improving supply/demand environment boosting memory.
  • KLAC remains excited about AI, noting that AI adoption is driving higher volume wafer manufacturing, more complex designs, and growing advanced packaging demands. Management expects these AI-induced tailwinds, along with a broader market recovery, to intensify, leading to significant growth in 2025.
  • Despite these positive trends, the near-term market is still stabilizing. KLAC kept its wafer fab equipment (WFE) outlook mostly unchanged in the mid-$90 billion range, with a stronger back half of 2024. The company also projected relatively conservative Q1 numbers, expecting adjusted EPS of $6.40-7.60 and revenues of $2.60-2.90 billion.

The main takeaway from Q2 is that KLAC remains optimistic about a recovery in 2025. Despite concerns following results from ASML and NXPI, KLAC's stock held up well, suggesting confidence in its future prospects. While today's response is muted, there's still plenty of upside for KLAC as long as AI demand remains strong.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.