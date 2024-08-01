The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.50 Beats Estimates, Revenue Growth Driven by P&C Premiums

Strong Performance Across Segments Drives Growth

Summary
  • Net Income: $733 million ($2.44 per diluted share), a 35% increase from $542 million ($1.73 per diluted share) in Q2 2023.
  • Core Earnings: $750 million ($2.50 per diluted share), up 28% from $588 million ($1.88 per diluted share) in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Property & Casualty (P&C) written premiums rose 12%, driven by 11% growth in Commercial Lines and 14% growth in Personal Lines.
  • Combined Ratio: Commercial Lines combined ratio improved to 89.8 from 91.2 in Q2 2023, with an underlying combined ratio of 87.4.
  • Investment Income: Net investment income increased to $602 million from $540 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher invested assets and yields.
  • Book Value: Book value per diluted share increased 16% to $51.43 from $44.43 in Q2 2023; excluding AOCI, it rose 11% to $61.71 from $55.76.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Board authorized a new $3.3 billion share repurchase program, effective from Aug. 1, 2023, through the end of 2026.
On July 25, 2024, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Key Financial Highlights

The Hartford reported net income available to common stockholders of $733 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, a 35% increase from $542 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Core earnings rose to $750 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, up 28% from $588 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. These results significantly exceeded the analyst estimates of $2.32 earnings per share and $6,571.72 million in revenue.

Segment Performance

Commercial Lines: The segment saw an 18% increase in net income to $540 million, driven by an 11% rise in written premiums to $3.54 billion. The combined ratio improved to 89.8 from 91.2, reflecting better underwriting results and higher net investment income.

Personal Lines: The segment reported a net loss of $11 million, a significant improvement from a $60 million loss in Q2 2023. Written premiums grew by 14% to $913 million, and the combined ratio improved to 107.4 from 114.9, driven by higher earned premiums and better loss ratios.

Group Benefits: Net income increased by 41% to $171 million, with core earnings up 34% to $178 million. The loss ratio improved to 68.9% from 72.1%, driven by lower claim severity in group life and disability.

Hartford Funds: The segment reported a slight decrease in net income to $44 million from $45 million in Q2 2023. However, daily average assets under management (AUM) increased by 5% to $134 billion.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

The Hartford's book value per diluted share increased by 4% to $51.43, and the return on equity (ROE) for net income was 19.8%, up from 14.4% in the previous year. Core earnings ROE also improved to 17.4% from 13.6%. The company announced a new $3.3 billion share repurchase program, reflecting strong capital generation and confidence in future growth.

Commentary from Leadership

"The Hartford’s second quarter 2024 financial results were outstanding with a trailing 12-month core earnings ROE of 17.4 percent," said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. "Commercial Lines maintained robust top-line growth at highly profitable margins. Personal Lines continues to make great strides towards restoring target profitability in auto and Group Benefits achieved a stellar 10 percent core earnings margin during the quarter."

Conclusion

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by growth across all segments and effective capital management. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and improve key financial metrics highlights its robust operational strategy and market position. For more detailed financial information, visit The Hartford's Investor Relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc for further details.

