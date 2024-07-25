Deckers Outdoor Corp Q1 FY 2025 Earnings: EPS of $4.52 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $825.3 Million

Revenue and EPS Surpass Expectations, Driven by HOKA and UGG Brands

9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $825.3 million, up 22.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $807.94 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.52, an increase of 87% from $2.41 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 56.9% from 51.3% in the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $132.8 million, nearly doubling from $70.7 million in the previous year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.438 billion, up from $1.047 billion year-over-year.
  • Brand Performance: HOKA® brand net sales increased 29.7% to $545.2 million, while UGG® brand net sales rose 14.0% to $223.0 million.
  • Stock Repurchase: Approximately 177 thousand shares repurchased for $152.0 million at an average price of $858.79 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories, with primary brands including UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company operates through both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, with a significant presence in the United States and international markets.

1816572127567048704.png

Q1 FY 2025 Financial Highlights

Deckers Outdoor Corp reported a 22% increase in revenue, reaching $825 million, compared to $675.8 million in the same period last year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $807.94 million. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged by 87% to $4.52, significantly higher than the estimated $3.45.

Performance and Challenges

The robust performance was primarily driven by the HOKA and UGG brands, which continued to see strong demand. HOKA brand net sales increased by 29.7% to $545.2 million, while UGG brand net sales rose by 14% to $223 million. However, the Teva and Sanuk brands faced challenges, with net sales decreasing by 4.3% and 28.4%, respectively. These declines highlight potential areas of concern that the company may need to address to sustain overall growth.

Financial Achievements

Deckers Outdoor Corp's gross margin improved to 56.9% from 51.3%, reflecting better cost management and pricing strategies. Operating income nearly doubled to $132.8 million from $70.7 million, showcasing the company's operational efficiency. The increase in cash and cash equivalents to $1.438 billion from $1.047 billion a year ago further strengthens the company's financial position.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2024
Net Sales $825.3 million $675.8 million
Gross Profit $470 million $346.4 million
Operating Income $132.8 million $70.7 million
Net Income $115.6 million $63.6 million
Diluted EPS $4.52 $2.41

Commentary and Outlook

“As this is my last quarter to report as CEO, I am pleased to share these strong results to kick-off fiscal year 2025,” said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. “HOKA and UGG continue to drive robust full-price demand in the global marketplace by delivering compelling product that consumers love. Deckers has an exciting future ahead as Stefano transitions into his new role as CEO next week.”
“Fiscal year 2025 is off to a great start, with HOKA and UGG delivering fantastic first quarter results that have contributed to our increased outlook for the full fiscal year," said Stefano Caroti, Chief Commercial Officer and incoming President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm excited by the opportunity to now lead Deckers and its iconic brands, with the support of our talented teams that remain focused on the long-term opportunities ahead for this great company."

Analysis and Future Prospects

Deckers Outdoor Corp's strong start to fiscal year 2025, driven by the performance of its key brands, positions the company well for continued growth. The increase in gross margin and operating income indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency. However, the decline in sales for the Teva and Sanuk brands suggests areas that may require strategic adjustments.

With a raised EPS guidance for the full fiscal year to a range of $29.75 to $30.65, Deckers Outdoor Corp demonstrates confidence in its future performance. The company's solid financial position, with substantial cash reserves and no outstanding borrowings, provides a strong foundation for future investments and growth initiatives.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Deckers Outdoor Corp for further details.

