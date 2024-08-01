On July 25, 2024, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record second-quarter net sales of $816 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $799.48 million. The company also met the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13.

Allison Transmission is the largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles. The company's automatic transmissions allow customers to achieve better fuel and operator efficiency than less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. Allison serves several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. Its on-highway business has about 60% global market share. The company's transmissions can be found in Class 4-8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large passenger vehicles (heavy-duty pickup trucks and motor homes). Allison also produces electric hybrid propulsion systems and is developing e-powertrains.

Performance and Challenges

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial) reported a record quarterly revenue of $816 million, driven by unprecedented demand for Class 8 vocational vehicles in the North America On-Highway end market. This segment alone contributed $456 million to the total revenue. The company also saw year-over-year increases in its Defense and Outside North America On-Highway end markets.

However, the North America Off-Highway segment experienced a significant decline, with sales dropping from $25 million in Q2 2023 to just $1 million in Q2 2024. This decline could pose challenges if it continues, potentially impacting the company's overall revenue growth.

Financial Achievements

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024:

Net income for the quarter was $187 million, up from $175 million in Q2 2023.

Diluted EPS was $2.13, meeting analyst estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA was $301 million, an increase from $288 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $171 million, up from $141 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted free cash flow was $150 million, an increase from $122 million in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

End Market Q2 2024 Net Sales ($M) Q2 2023 Net Sales ($M) Variance ($M) North America On-Highway 456 397 59 North America Off-Highway 1 25 (24) Defense 43 33 10 Outside North America On-Highway 128 123 5 Outside North America Off-Highway 22 24 (2) Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other 166 181 (15) Total Net Sales 816 783 33

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial) reported total assets of $5,176 million, up from $5,025 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $648 million from $555 million. Total liabilities stood at $3,692 million, slightly down from $3,792 million at the end of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $171 million, an increase from $141 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported net cash used for investing activities of $20 million and net cash used for financing activities of $54 million.

Analysis

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strong demand in the North America On-Highway market. The company's ability to meet and exceed revenue and earnings estimates highlights its operational efficiency and market leadership. However, the decline in the North America Off-Highway segment warrants attention and could pose challenges if not addressed.

Overall, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial) remains well-positioned in the commercial vehicle market, with strong financial metrics and a solid balance sheet. The company's focus on innovation and global expansion will likely continue to drive growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Allison Transmission Holdings Inc for further details.