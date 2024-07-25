Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.47 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $967.5M Beats Expectations

Second-Quarter Financial Results Highlight Growth and Challenges

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $967.5 million, up from $917.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, surpassing estimates of $909.06 million.
  • Net Income: $139.8 million, or $1.47 per share, compared to $192.5 million, or $1.89 per share, in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR: $344.2 million, down from $351.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Share Repurchases and Dividends: Nearly $200 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend distributions in the second quarter.
  • Cash and Debt: $280.8 million in cash on hand and total debt of $3.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company operating wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties across several states, including Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company’s business segments are divided into Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online, with the Midwest and South segment generating the majority of sales.

1816573538199564288.png

Performance Overview

Boyd Gaming Corp reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $967.5 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $909.06 million. This represents an increase from $917.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by growth in the Online segment. However, the company’s net income for the quarter was $139.8 million, or $1.47 per share, which fell short of the estimated earnings per share of $1.51 and was down from $192.5 million, or $1.89 per share, in the same period last year. The previous year's results were positively impacted by one-time tax benefits, resulting in a lower tax rate of approximately 5% compared to the current quarter's 24%.

Segment Performance and Challenges

In the Las Vegas Locals segment, market conditions improved from the first quarter, but properties like the Orleans and Gold Coast continued to face competitive pressures. Downtown Las Vegas saw strengthened performance both sequentially and year-over-year, benefiting from increased Hawaiian visitation and recent property investments. The Midwest & South segment experienced slight revenue growth, supported by core customer play and the opening of a new land-based casino at Treasure Chest in Louisiana.

The Online segment showed significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR, driven by strong performance in FanDuel’s sports-betting operations. The Managed & Other segment also performed well, with continued strong results from Sky River Casino in northern California.

Financial Achievements

Boyd Gaming Corp maintained operating efficiencies with property margins of nearly 41% during the quarter. The company also continued its commitment to returning capital to shareholders, with nearly $200 million in share repurchases and dividend distributions in the second quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $967.5 million $917.0 million
Net Income $139.8 million $192.5 million
Earnings Per Share $1.47 $1.89
Adjusted EBITDAR $344.2 million $351.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $280.8 million and total debt of $3.0 billion. The company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on July 15, 2024, and repurchased $176 million in shares during the second quarter, leaving approximately $545 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Analysis and Conclusion

Boyd Gaming Corp’s second-quarter performance highlights both growth and challenges. While the company exceeded revenue expectations, it fell short on earnings per share due to higher tax rates and competitive pressures in certain segments. The strong performance in the Online segment and the successful opening of the new land-based casino at Treasure Chest are positive indicators for future growth. However, the company must address competitive pressures in the Las Vegas Locals segment to sustain long-term growth.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Boyd Gaming Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.