The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.05 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $93.8M Falls Short

Performance Overview and Financial Highlights

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $93.8 million, fell short of estimates of $96.41 million.
  • Net Income: $53.7 million, up from $49.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.05, below the analyst estimate of $1.07.
  • Non-Interest Income: $30.7 million, an increase from $29.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.97%, up from 4.83% in the same quarter last year.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: Increased to $177.1 million from $165.2 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Share Buybacks: Continued reduction in shares outstanding, supporting EPS growth.
The Bancorp Inc (TBBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 25, 2024, detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, aligning closely with the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter stood at $93.8 million, slightly below the estimated $96.41 million.

The Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company engaged in specialty lending, including securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and equipment leasing, Small Business Administration lending, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, and commercial mortgage-backed loans. The company generates deposits and non-interest income primarily through its payments business, which includes issuing, acquiring, and automated clearing house accounts.

Key Financial Achievements

For the second quarter of 2024, The Bancorp Inc reported net income of $53.7 million, up from $49.0 million in the same period last year. The company's net interest income increased to $93.8 million from $87.2 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a robust performance in its core lending activities.

The second quarter, which usually reflects greater tax refund related runoff, instead showed continued broad-based momentum in deposit volumes, and deposit stability," said Damian Kozlowski, CEO and President of The Bancorp.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $93.8 million $87.2 million
Provision for Credit Losses $1.3 million $0.4 million
Non-Interest Income $30.7 million $29.3 million
Non-Interest Expense $51.4 million $49.9 million
Net Income $53.7 million $49.0 million
EPS (Diluted) $1.05 $0.89

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, The Bancorp Inc reported total assets of $8.15 billion, up from $7.54 billion a year earlier. The company's total deposits increased to $7.16 billion from $6.62 billion in the same period last year, indicating strong deposit growth and stability.

Key balance sheet metrics include:

Metric June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
Total Assets $8.15 billion $7.54 billion
Total Deposits $7.16 billion $6.62 billion
Shareholders' Equity $777.0 million $749.2 million

Challenges and Future Outlook

The Bancorp Inc faces challenges related to its real estate bridge lending (REBL) portfolio, with loans classified as special mention or substandard increasing to $177.1 million from $165.2 million in the previous quarter. The company is closely monitoring these loans and evaluating potential increases in the allowance for credit losses.

Additionally, the company has initiated a measured entry into consumer fintech lending, which is expected to significantly impact both the balance sheet and income in the future. This strategic move aims to leverage existing and new fintech relationships to drive growth.

Growth trends and the reduction of shares through buybacks should support continued strong EPS growth in 2024 and beyond," added Kozlowski.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Bancorp Inc for further details.

