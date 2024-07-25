Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $3.25 Beats Estimates, Revenue Matches at $3.04 Billion

Performance Highlights and Financial Achievements

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.04 billion, closely aligning with analyst estimates of $3.04 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.25, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.90.
  • Income from Railway Operations: $1.1 billion, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Operating Ratio: 62.8%, indicating efficient cost management.
  • Adjusted Operating Ratio: 65.1%, after excluding the impact of the Eastern Ohio incident and other charges.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $3.06, after accounting for incident-related costs and restructuring charges.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The Class-I railroad, which operates over 20,000 miles of track in the Eastern United States, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC, Financial) is a major player in the freight transportation industry, hauling a diverse mix of products including coal, intermodal traffic, automobiles, agriculture, metals, chemicals, and forest products. The company is known for its extensive intermodal network and significant contributions to reducing carbon emissions by shipping via rail.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC, Financial) reported:

Metric Reported Analyst Estimate
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $3.25 $2.90
Revenue (in millions) $3,038.65 $3,038.65

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC, Financial) achieved a diluted EPS of $3.25, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $2.90. Revenue for the quarter was in line with expectations at $3,038.65 million.

1816574464595488768.png

Operational Highlights

The company reported income from railway operations of $1.1 billion and an operating ratio of 62.8%. After adjusting for the impact of the Eastern Ohio incident, restructuring charges, and shareholder advisory costs, the adjusted operating ratio was 65.1%, and adjusted diluted EPS was $3.06.

"The Norfolk Southern team delivered strong results, including on operating ratio and expenses, that are directly in-line with the targets we committed to our shareholders," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "During the quarter, we demonstrated that we are leveraging our service product to secure volume growth, enhancing our safety culture, and accelerating operational improvements, while eliminating service recovery costs."

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC, Financial)'s financial achievements are significant for the transportation industry. The company's ability to maintain a strong operating ratio and deliver higher-than-expected earnings per share demonstrates its operational efficiency and strategic focus. The reaffirmation of the full-year adjusted operating ratio guidance of approximately 66% further underscores the company's commitment to financial stability and growth.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Value
Income from Railway Operations $1.1 billion
Operating Ratio 62.8%
Adjusted Operating Ratio 65.1%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $3.06

These metrics are crucial for evaluating the company's performance, as they reflect its operational efficiency and profitability. The operating ratio, in particular, is a key indicator of a railroad company's efficiency, with lower ratios indicating better performance.

Analysis and Conclusion

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC, Financial)'s strong Q2 2024 performance highlights its resilience and strategic focus in the face of industry challenges. The company's ability to exceed earnings expectations and maintain a solid operating ratio positions it well for continued growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to monitor how Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) leverages its operational strengths to drive future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Norfolk Southern Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.