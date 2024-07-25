DexCom Inc (DXCM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.35 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.004 Billion Falls Short

Revenue Growth and Strategic Initiatives Highlighted in Latest Filing

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.004 billion, up 15% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $1.036 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $143.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $115.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: GAAP operating income of $158.0 million, an increase from $128.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $626.7 million, representing 62.4% of revenue, compared to $546.4 million or 62.7% of revenue in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Liquidity: Held $3.12 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024, providing significant financial flexibility.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Announced a $750 million share repurchase program in conjunction with second-quarter results.
  • Guidance Update: Updated fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to approximately $4.00 - 4.05 billion, reflecting 11 - 13% organic growth.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. DexCom, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for diabetic patients, reported mixed financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Performance Overview

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) reported a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $1.004 billion. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.036 billion. On the earnings front, the company posted a GAAP net income of $143.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, missing the analyst estimate of $0.38 per share.

1816574550369005568.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.004 billion $871.3 million
GAAP Net Income $143.5 million $115.9 million
GAAP EPS $0.35 $0.28
Non-GAAP Net Income $174.3 million $139.4 million
Non-GAAP EPS $0.43 $0.34

Strategic Highlights and Challenges

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) launched several strategic initiatives during the quarter, including the Direct-to-Watch feature for its G7 customers and expanded coverage for Dexcom ONE in France. Despite these advancements, the company acknowledged execution challenges. Kevin Sayer, Dexcom’s chairman, president, and CEO, stated,

“While Dexcom advanced several key strategic initiatives in the second quarter, our execution did not meet our high standards.”

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

The company reported a GAAP operating income of $158.0 million, representing 15.7% of revenue, and a non-GAAP operating income of $195.4 million, or 19.5% of revenue. These figures indicate a solid operational performance, crucial for sustaining growth in the competitive medical devices and instruments industry.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) reported a gross profit of $626.7 million, or 62.4% of revenue, for Q2 2024. The company’s cash and liquidity position remains strong, with $3.12 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024. This robust cash position provides significant financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.

Guidance and Share Repurchase Program

DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) updated its fiscal year 2024 guidance, projecting revenue between $4.00 billion and $4.05 billion, reflecting 11-13% organic growth. The company also announced a $750 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Conclusion

While DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) faced some execution challenges in Q2 2024, the company’s strategic initiatives and strong financial position underscore its potential for sustained growth. Investors will be keen to see how DexCom addresses its execution issues and leverages its strategic initiatives to drive future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DexCom Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.