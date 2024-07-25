AppFolio Inc (APPF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.81, Revenue $197.4M, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Profitability Surge Amidst Robust Market Demand

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $197.4 million, up 34% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $190.57 million.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $36.0 million, or 18.3% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of ($0.7 million) in Q2 2022.
  • GAAP Net Income: $29.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($18.9 million) in Q2 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: $49.4 million, or 25.0% of revenue, compared to $6.2 million, or 4.2% of revenue, in Q2 2022.
  • Total Units Under Management: Grew 9% year-over-year to 8.4 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, AppFolio Inc (APPF, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AppFolio Inc, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the real estate industry, reported significant growth in both revenue and profitability, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

AppFolio Inc is a technology leader in the real estate industry, offering cloud-based property management software that provides property managers with comprehensive solutions to their business needs. The company's products include Appfolio Property Manager and various value-added services such as screening, risk mitigation, and electronic payment services. AppFolio operates predominantly in the United States and generates revenue primarily through subscription fees.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

AppFolio Inc reported a 34% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $197.4 million, which exceeded the analyst estimate of $190.57 million. The company's GAAP operating income was $36.0 million, or 18.3% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of ($0.7 million) in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP operating income also saw a significant rise to $51.4 million, or 26.0% of revenue, from $9.4 million, or 6.4% of revenue, in the same period last year.

1816574736403165184.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $197.4 million $147.1 million
GAAP Operating Income $36.0 million ($0.7 million)
Non-GAAP Operating Income $51.4 million $9.4 million
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $50.9 million ($9.2 million)
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $49.4 million $6.2 million

Income Statement Highlights

AppFolio's net income for Q2 2024 was $29.7 million, translating to $0.81 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($18.9 million) or ($0.53) per diluted share in Q2 2023. The company's total units under management grew by 9% year-over-year to 8.4 million, indicating strong market demand for its services.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AppFolio reported total assets of $479.3 million, up from $408.9 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $59.6 million, with net cash provided by operating activities amounting to $50.9 million for the quarter. This robust cash flow underscores the company's strong operational efficiency and financial health.

Financial Outlook

AppFolio provided an optimistic outlook for the fiscal year 2024, expecting full-year revenue to be in the range of $772 million to $778 million. The company also anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.5% to 24.5% and a non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 22% to 24%.

Conclusion

AppFolio Inc's impressive Q2 2024 financial results highlight its strong market position and operational efficiency. The company's ability to exceed revenue and profitability estimates demonstrates its resilience and growth potential in the competitive real estate software industry. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how AppFolio leverages its technological advancements and market opportunities to sustain its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AppFolio Inc for further details.

