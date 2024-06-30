SkyWest Inc (SKYW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.82 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $867 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Analyst Expectations

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $76 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, a significant increase from $15 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $867 million, up 19% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $826.62 million.
  • Operating Expenses: $747 million, an 8% increase from $694 million in Q2 2023, driven by a 12% increase in block hour production.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $834 million as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $835 million at the end of 2023.
  • Total Debt: Reduced to $2.8 billion from $3.0 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 177,000 shares for $13.3 million, with $69 million remaining under the current share repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting significant improvements in both revenue and net income compared to the same period last year. SkyWest Inc offers commercial air services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, and leases aircraft to generate additional revenue. The company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing.

1816574832310120448.png

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) reported net income of $76 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, a substantial increase from the $15 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, reported in Q2 2023. This performance exceeded analyst estimates of $1.74 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $867 million, up 19% from $726 million in the same period last year, surpassing the estimated revenue of $826.62 million.

Operating expenses rose to $747 million, an 8% increase from $694 million in Q2 2023, primarily driven by a 12% increase in block hour production. Despite the rise in expenses, the company's operating income surged to $119.6 million from $31.9 million in the previous year.

Capital and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) had $834 million in cash and marketable securities, slightly down from $835 million at the end of 2023. The company reduced its total debt to $2.8 billion from $3.0 billion over the same period. Capital expenditures for Q2 2024 amounted to $19 million, primarily for the purchase of spare engines and other fixed assets.

Operational Highlights

SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) saw a 12% increase in block hour production in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, reflecting improvements in captain availability. The company recognized $6 million of previously deferred revenue during the quarter, compared to deferring $60 million in Q2 2023. As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest had cumulative deferred revenue of $361 million on its balance sheet.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $867 million $726 million 19%
Net Income $76 million $15 million 407%
EPS (Diluted) $1.82 $0.35 420%
Operating Expenses $747 million $694 million 8%

Commercial Agreements and Fleet Management

SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) is coordinating with its major airline partners to optimize the timing of upcoming fleet deliveries. The company received 11 E175 aircraft deliveries in the first half of 2024 and anticipates receiving 14 more in the second half. By the end of 2026, SkyWest is scheduled to operate a total of 278 E175 aircraft.

Conclusion

SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, significantly surpassing analyst expectations. The company's strategic focus on improving captain availability and optimizing fleet deliveries positions it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how SkyWest continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the regional airline industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SkyWest Inc for further details.

