Exponent Inc (EXPO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.57 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $140.5M Surpasses Expectations

Revenue and Net Income Growth Amid Market Challenges

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $140.5 million, flat compared to $140.2 million in Q2 2023, but surpassed analyst estimates of $130.83 million.
  • Net Income: Increased to $29.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, up from $25.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: Rose to $39.9 million, representing 30.2% of revenues before reimbursements, compared to $36.8 million, or 28.4%, in Q2 2023.
  • Year-to-Date Revenue: Increased 2% to $285.5 million, compared to $280.5 million in the first half of 2023.
  • Year-to-Date Net Income: Grew to $59.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, from $54.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the first half of 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the period with $203.3 million, up from $187.2 million at the end of 2022.
  • Dividend: Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, to be paid on September 20, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 28, 2024. Exponent Inc provides engineering and scientific consulting services on a project-by-project basis, with a team composed of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business and regulatory consultants. The company operates through two segments: engineering and other scientific, and environmental and health, generating almost all of its revenues from America.

Performance Overview

Despite facing headwinds in the consumer electronics and chemicals sectors, Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial) reported a net income growth of 14% year-over-year. The company’s revenue growth moderated due to these challenges and a high comparison base from the previous year. However, the reactive business grew in the mid-single digits, driven by demand in the transportation, utilities, and medical device sectors.

1816574928418402304.png

Financial Achievements

For the second quarter of 2024, Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial) reported total revenues of $140.5 million, slightly up from $140.2 million in the same period of 2023. Revenues before reimbursements increased by 2% to $132.4 million. Net income rose to $29.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $25.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. The company's EBITDA increased to $39.9 million, representing 30.2% of revenues before reimbursements, up from $36.8 million, or 28.4%, in the previous year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues before reimbursements $132.4 million $129.7 million
Net Income $29.2 million $25.7 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.57 $0.50
EBITDA $39.9 million $36.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 28, 2024, Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial) held $203.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $187.2 million at the end of 2023. The company’s total assets amounted to $709.2 million, with total liabilities of $316.0 million. Exponent paid $29.8 million in dividends during the first half of 2024 and announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 to be paid on September 20, 2024.

Segment Performance

The engineering and other scientific segment, which represents 84% of the company's revenues before reimbursements, saw a 4% increase in Q2 2024. This growth was driven by strong demand in the transportation and energy sectors. Conversely, the environmental and health segment, accounting for 16% of revenues, experienced a 4% decline due to ongoing challenges in the chemicals sector.

Business Outlook

Looking ahead, Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial) anticipates flat revenues before reimbursements for Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year, with an EBITDA margin of 26.75% to 27.5%. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company expects revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low to mid-single digits, with an EBITDA margin of 27.5% to 28.0%.

“Exponent thrives in the complexity that abounds in products, technologies, and regulations. In this environment of relentless innovation in safety-critical applications, we are focused on fueling the growth engines of the future through expanded capabilities, recruitment of top talent, and development of our exceptional team,” stated Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Exponent Inc for further details.

