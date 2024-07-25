Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.44 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $214.2M Misses Expectations

Performance in Line with Expectations Amidst Market Challenges

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $214.2 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $216.15 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.44, reflecting a modest increase from $0.42 in the previous quarter.
  • Net Income: $8.1 million, compared to $7.8 million in Q1 2024 and $17.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 34.1% from 32.0% in the prior quarter, driven by favorable product mix and cost reductions.
  • Free Cash Flow: $8.8 million, a decrease from $18.7 million in Q1 2024 but an increase from $4.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Segment Performance: EMS net sales increased by 10.5% quarter-over-quarter, while AES net sales decreased by 5.4%.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin decreased slightly to 5.3% from 5.5% in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Rogers Corp (ROG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Rogers Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures engineered materials and components for sale to original equipment manufacturers and component suppliers. The firm operates in three business segments: advanced connectivity solutions, elastomeric material solutions, and power electronics solutions. The company generates revenue in the United States, China, and Germany, but has a presence around the world.

1816575202134487040.png

Financial Overview

Rogers Corp (ROG, Financial) reported net sales of $214.2 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase of 0.4% from the previous quarter's $213.4 million but a decrease from $230.9 million in Q2 2023. The gross margin improved to 34.1% from 32.0% in Q1 2024, driven by a favorable product mix and reductions in manufacturing costs. However, the operating margin decreased slightly to 5.3% from 5.5% in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Segment Performance

The Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) segment saw a decline in net sales to $115.5 million, down from $122.1 million in Q1 2024 and $130.2 million in Q2 2023. This was primarily due to lower sales in EV/HEV, industrial, and aerospace and defense (A&D) markets. On the other hand, the Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) segment experienced a 10.5% increase in net sales to $94.7 million, driven by higher sales in EV/HEV and portable electronics, partially offset by slightly lower A&D sales.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $214.2M $213.4M $230.9M
Gross Margin 34.1% 32.0% 34.5%
Operating Margin 5.3% 5.5% 12.1%
Net Income $8.1M $7.8M $17.9M
Diluted EPS $0.44 $0.42 $0.96

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities was $22.9 million, a decrease from $28.1 million in Q1 2024 but an increase from $15.7 million in Q2 2023. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $14.1 million. The company ended the quarter with $119.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, up by $3.0 million from the previous quarter.

Commentary and Outlook

Solid execution contributed to results that were in line with our second quarter expectations," stated Colin Gouveia, Rogers' President and CEO. "Sales were near the mid-point of our Q2 guidance, as stronger portable electronics and wireless infrastructure revenues were tempered by lower general industrial demand. We achieved record quarterly sales of our leading EV battery solutions, but overall EV/HEV results were mixed as power substrate sales declined due to elevated customer inventory levels. Stronger gross margin results drove higher earnings and reflect the structural cost improvements we have implemented in recent quarters. We remain intently focused on executing our strategy to grow the business and drive significant margin and profitability improvements."

Analysis

Rogers Corp (ROG, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024, with a slight increase in net sales and a notable improvement in gross margin. However, challenges in the AES segment and higher SG&A expenses impacted the overall operating margin. The company's focus on structural cost improvements and strategic execution is evident in the stronger gross margin and higher earnings. The mixed results in the EV/HEV market highlight the ongoing challenges in managing customer inventory levels and market demand.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rogers Corp for further details.

