On July 25, 2024, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in global investment management, offering a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management, and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. The company operates in four business segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions, with maximum revenue derived from premiums.

Performance and Challenges

Principal Financial Group Inc reported non-GAAP operating earnings of $386.1 million for Q2 2024, a 3% increase from $375.8 million in Q2 2023. However, net income attributable to PFG decreased by 9% to $353.1 million from $388.8 million in the same period last year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2024 stood at $1.49, down from $1.58 in Q2 2023. Despite the decline in net income, the company managed to miss the analyst estimate for EPS, which was $1.63, by reporting $1.49 in non-GAAP operating earnings per share.

Financial Achievements

Principal Financial Group Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a 10% increase in non-GAAP net income attributable to PFG, excluding exited business, which reached $356.2 million compared to $324.5 million in Q2 2023. The company also returned $415 million to shareholders, including $250 million in share repurchases, demonstrating its commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders while maintaining a strong capital position.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Net Income (Loss) Attributable to PFG $353.1 million $388.8 million (9)% Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to PFG, Excluding Exited Business $356.2 million $324.5 million 10% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $386.1 million $375.8 million 3% Diluted EPS $1.49 $1.58 (6)% Non-GAAP Operating EPS $1.63 $1.53 7%

Segment Performance

In the Retirement and Income Solutions segment, pre-tax operating earnings increased by 15% to $267.8 million, while net revenue grew by 10% to $700.9 million. The operating margin for this segment improved to 38.2% from 36.3% in Q2 2023.

The Principal Global Investors segment saw a modest 2% increase in pre-tax operating earnings to $126.9 million, with operating revenues less pass-through expenses rising by 5% to $379.2 million. The operating margin slightly decreased to 34.5% from 34.9% in the previous year.

Principal International reported a 1% decline in pre-tax operating earnings to $62.5 million, while combined net revenue decreased by 2% to $224.0 million. The operating margin for this segment remained relatively stable at 27.9% compared to 27.6% in Q2 2023.

Analysis and Insights

Principal Financial Group Inc's Q2 2024 results reflect strong business fundamentals and continued growth, despite challenges in net income. The company's strategic focus on higher growth markets, integrated product portfolio, and strong distribution relationships have contributed to its performance. The increase in non-GAAP operating earnings and the return of capital to shareholders highlight the company's robust financial health and commitment to shareholder value.

"Our second quarter 2024 results were supported by strong business fundamentals and continued growth, generating nearly $390 million of non-GAAP operating earnings. We remain well positioned to deliver full year guidance as our strategic focus on higher growth markets, combined with our integrated product portfolio and strong distribution relationships, continues to create value and drive growth for customers and shareholders." - Dan Houston, Chairman, President, and CEO of Principal Financial Group Inc.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

