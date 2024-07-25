Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.05, Revenue of $209.37 Million

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Summary
  • Net Income: $7.8 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.15 per share, in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased depreciation expense.
  • Funds From Operations (FFO): $103.3 million, or $0.68 per share, consistent with $103.0 million, or $0.68 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $209.37 million, meeting analyst estimates of $209.37 million.
  • Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI): Increased by 5.1% on a cash-basis for Q2 2024.
  • Leasing Activity: Executed 391,000 square feet of office leases, including 240,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, representing 61% of total leasing activity.
  • Credit Ratings: Received corporate investment grade credit ratings of BBB from S&P and Baa2 from Moody's in April.
  • Guidance Update: Raised midpoint of full-year 2024 FFO guidance by $0.02 per share, now between $2.63 and $2.68 per share.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. The company's portfolio mainly comprises office and mixed-use developments, with significant assets located in Texas and Georgia.

Performance Overview

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) reported a net income available to common stockholders of $7.8 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q2 2024, compared to $22.6 million, or $0.15 per share, for the same period in 2023. This decrease is primarily attributed to increased depreciation expense. The reported earnings per share (EPS) fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.10.

However, the company reported revenues of $209.37 million, aligning with the analyst estimate. Funds From Operations (FFO) were $103.3 million, or $0.68 per share, consistent with the $103.0 million, or $0.68 per share, reported in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net income, Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones:

  • Same property net operating income (NOI) on a cash-basis increased by 5.1%.
  • Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased by 18.2%.
  • Executed 391,000 square feet of office leases, including 240,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, representing 61% of total leasing activity.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $7.8 million $22.6 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.05 $0.15
Funds From Operations (FFO) $103.3 million $103.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with corporate investment grade credit ratings of BBB and Baa2 from S&P and Moody's, respectively. Additionally, Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) acquired two mezzanine loans for $27.2 million, with a weighted average spread over SOFR of 8.66%.

Operational and Leasing Activity

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) reported:

  • Same property NOI on a cash-basis increased by 5.8%.
  • Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased by 11.7%.
  • Executed 794,000 square feet of office leases, including 526,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, representing 66% of total leasing activity.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) updated its full-year 2024 earnings guidance as follows:

  • Net income between $0.31 and $0.36 per share, updated from previous guidance of $0.32 and $0.39 per share.
  • FFO between $2.63 and $2.68 per share, updated from previous guidance of $2.60 and $2.67 per share.

The increase in FFO is primarily driven by improved leasing activity, higher parking income, and the recent acquisition of two mezzanine loans.

Conclusion

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024 despite challenges, maintaining stable FFO and achieving significant leasing activity. The company's strategic investments and strong balance sheet position it well for future growth. Investors and analysts will closely monitor the company's performance in the coming quarters, particularly in its key markets of Texas and Georgia.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cousins Properties Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.