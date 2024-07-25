LendingTree Inc (TREE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.58, Revenue of $210.1 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Insurance Segment Leads the Way with 109% Revenue Growth

38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $210.1 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $187.36 million and reflecting a 15% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP Net Income: $7.8 million, translating to $0.58 per diluted share.
  • Insurance Segment Performance: Revenue of $122.1 million, up 109% year-over-year, with a segment profit of $36.4 million, a 47% increase.
  • Home Segment Performance: Revenue of $32.2 million, a 23% decline year-over-year, with a segment profit of $9.3 million, down 30%.
  • Consumer Segment Performance: Revenue of $55.9 million, a 32% decline year-over-year, with a segment profit of $26.9 million, down 34%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $23.5 million, a 12% decrease year-over-year.
  • Variable Marketing Margin: $70.9 million, representing 34% of revenue, down from 42% in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, LendingTree Inc (TREE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported consolidated revenue of $210.1 million, a 15% increase year-over-year, and a GAAP net income of $7.8 million or $0.58 per diluted share. This performance was primarily driven by the exceptional growth in the Insurance segment.

1816577883980853248.png

Company Overview

LendingTree Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online loan marketplace. It provides consumers with access to a broad range of lenders for various credit-based offerings, including mortgage loans, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, and insurance products. The company operates through three reportable segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance, generating revenue through match fees and closing fees from lenders.

Performance Highlights

The second quarter of 2024 saw LendingTree Inc (TREE, Financial) achieve significant milestones:

  • Consolidated revenue of $210.1 million, up 15% from $182.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP net income of $7.8 million, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million, a slight decrease from $26.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted net income per share of $0.54, down from $1.14 in Q2 2023.

Segment Performance

The Insurance segment was the standout performer, with revenue increasing by 109% year-over-year to $122.1 million. This translated into a segment profit of $36.4 million, up 47% from the same period last year. The Home segment, however, saw a decline in revenue by 23% to $32.2 million, while the Consumer segment's revenue decreased by 32% to $55.9 million.

Segment Revenue (Q2 2024) Revenue (Q2 2023) % Change
Home $32.2 million $41.6 million -23%
Consumer $55.9 million $82.5 million -32%
Insurance $122.1 million $58.4 million 109%

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the earnings report include:

  • Variable marketing margin of $70.9 million, representing 34% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%.
  • Repurchase of $161 million of 2025 convertible notes for $152 million, capturing a $9 million discount.

Commentary and Analysis

Our Insurance segment generated exceptional growth in the second quarter with revenue more than doubling from the prior year period. We expect our leading market position will result in meaningfully larger revenue generation through the remainder of this year," said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO.
The growth in our Insurance business during the quarter well surpassed our expectations, and led us to beat the high end of our quarterly revenue guidance," added Scott Peyree, President and COO.

Conclusion

LendingTree Inc (TREE, Financial) has demonstrated strong performance in Q2 2024, driven by the impressive growth in its Insurance segment. Despite challenges in the Home and Consumer segments, the company's diversified business model and strategic focus on high-margin segments have positioned it well for continued success. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how LendingTree leverages its market position to sustain and enhance its financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LendingTree Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.