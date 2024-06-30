World Kinect Corp (WKC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.81 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $10.97 Billion Misses Expectations

World Kinect Corp (WKC) released its 8-K filing on July 25, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $10.97 billion, effectively flat year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $11.98 billion.
  • Gross Profit: $245.2 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $108.3 million, a significant increase of 262%, driven by an after-tax gain on sale of $86.9 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.81, a substantial rise of 277% from the previous year's $0.48.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $80.9 million, a decline of 18% year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $68 million, reflecting strong working capital management and expense control.
Article's Main Image

World Kinect Corp is an energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers. It sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions. The company operates in three reportable segments: aviation, land, and marine, with the majority of revenue earned from the aviation segment.

1816578099148648448.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial) reported revenue of $10.97 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $11.98 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81, significantly higher than the estimated $0.80.

Compared to the same period last year, revenue remained relatively flat, decreasing marginally from $10.98 billion. Gross profit declined by 13% to $245.2 million, and income from operations fell by 40% to $45.2 million. Despite these challenges, net income surged by 251% to $107 million, driven by an after-tax gain on the sale of Avinode Group.

Segment Performance

The aviation segment, which is the company's largest revenue generator, reported a gross profit of $127.7 million, remaining stable year-over-year. The land segment faced significant challenges, with gross profit decreasing by 28% to $80.8 million due to unfavorable market conditions in North America and Brazil. The marine segment also saw a decline in gross profit by 13% to $36.7 million, primarily due to reduced market volatility.

Financial Achievements

World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones during the quarter. The company generated $68 million in operating cash flow, reflecting its focus on expense control and working capital management. Additionally, the sale of Avinode Group contributed to increased liquidity, enabling further investment in core business activities and shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $10.97 billion $10.98 billion (0.1%)
Gross Profit $245.2 million $281.7 million (13%)
Net Income $107 million $30 million 251%
Diluted EPS $1.81 $0.48 277%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial) reported total assets of $7.19 billion, a slight decrease from $7.38 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $524.6 million from $304.3 million, reflecting the proceeds from the sale of Avinode Group. Total liabilities decreased to $5.15 billion from $5.43 billion, primarily due to reductions in accounts payable and accrued expenses.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $67.9 million, compared to $43.5 million in the same period last year. The company also generated $180.7 million in net cash from investing activities, primarily due to the sale of Avinode Group.

Commentary

"While our Land business faced unusually unfavorable market conditions this quarter, our Aviation business performed very well and is poised with strong momentum heading into the second half of the year," said Michael Kasbar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our continued focus on expense control and working capital management resulted in $68 million of operating cash flow in the quarter," said Ira Birns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis

World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 highlights the resilience of its aviation segment amidst challenging market conditions in other areas. The significant increase in net income, driven by strategic divestitures, underscores the company's ability to optimize its portfolio and enhance liquidity. However, the declines in gross profit and operating income indicate ongoing challenges in the land and marine segments, which may require further strategic adjustments.

Overall, World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial) demonstrated strong financial management and strategic execution, positioning itself for continued growth and stability in the energy management sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from World Kinect Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.