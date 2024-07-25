On July 25, 2024, Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Midland States Bancorp Inc is a diversified financial holding company providing a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services.

Performance Overview

Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI, Financial) reported net income available to common shareholders of $4.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This represents a significant decline from $11.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, and $19.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The reported earnings per share fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.70.

Key Financial Metrics

Provision expense increased to $16.8 million in Q2 2024, up from $14.0 million in Q1 2024 and $5.9 million in Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to credit deterioration and servicing issues involving one of MSBI's fintech partners, LendingPoint.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $4.5 million $11.7 million $19.3 million Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.20 $0.53 $0.86 Provision Expense $16.8 million $14.0 million $5.9 million

Balance Sheet and Loan Portfolio

Total assets were $7.76 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $7.83 billion at March 31, 2024, and $8.03 billion at June 30, 2023. Portfolio loans decreased to $5.85 billion from $5.96 billion in the previous quarter and $6.37 billion a year ago. The company continued to reduce its equipment financing and consumer loan portfolios while focusing on commercial loan opportunities.

Loan Quality

Credit quality metrics declined this quarter. Non-performing loans increased to $112.1 million from $105.0 million in the previous quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $92.2 million, representing 1.58% of portfolio loans, up from 1.31% in Q1 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.12 billion at June 30, 2024, down from $6.32 billion at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $103.9 million, while interest-bearing deposits decreased by $102.1 million.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $55.2 million, a decrease of 1.6% from $56.1 million in Q1 2024. The net interest margin declined to 3.12% from 3.18% in the previous quarter, primarily due to increased market interest rates and interest reversals on non-accrual loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income was $17.7 million, down from $21.2 million in Q1 2024. Noninterest expense increased to $47.5 million from $44.9 million in the previous quarter, driven by OREO impairment and legal expenses.

Capital and Stock Repurchase

Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI, Financial) exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III. The company repurchased 131,372 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.84 during the second quarter of 2024.

"We continued to execute well on our strategic priorities during the second quarter and our balance sheet management strategies resulted in further increases in our capital ratios," said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Midland States Bancorp Inc for further details.