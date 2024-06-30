On July 25, 2024, AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, AptarGroup is a leading global supplier of dispensing systems such as aerosol valves, pumps, closures, and elastomer packaging components to the consumer goods and pharmaceutical markets. With the bulk of its annual net sales coming from Europe (50% of sales) and the United States (33%), Aptar aims to increase its presence in Asia (10%) and Latin America (7%). It operates three business segments: Pharma, Beauty, and Closures. Pharma generates over two-thirds of group profits.

Performance Overview

AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) reported a 2% increase in sales to $910 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $896 million in the prior year. Core sales, excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions, increased by 3%. The company reported net income of $90 million, a 9% increase from the prior year, and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, which is slightly below the analyst estimate of $1.35.

Segment Analysis

The Pharma segment delivered a strong performance with reported sales growth of 6% and core sales growth of 7%, driven by continued demand for proprietary drug delivery systems. The Beauty segment saw a decline in reported sales by 2%, with core sales down by 1%. The Closures segment experienced a 1% decrease in reported sales, while core sales remained flat.

Segment Reported Sales Growth Core Sales Growth Aptar Pharma 6% 7% Aptar Beauty (2)% (1)% Aptar Closures (1)% 0%

Financial Achievements

AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) reported an 8% increase in reported earnings per share to $1.34 and a 12% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $1.37. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% from the prior year to $193 million. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by approximately 10% to $0.45 per share.

Income Statement Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) reported net sales of $910 million, cost of sales of $567 million, and operating income of $126 million. The company’s net income attributable to AptarGroup Inc was $90 million, translating to a diluted EPS of $1.34.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) reported total assets of $4.45 billion, with cash and equivalents of $221 million. The company’s total liabilities stood at $2.04 billion, and total stockholders' equity was $2.41 billion. Net cash provided by operations increased to $236 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $182 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow increased to $92 million compared to $27 million in the prior year.

Commentary

"Strong sales growth in our Pharma business and broad-based margin expansion helped us achieve another quarter of strong earnings per share growth. Our proprietary drug delivery systems continue to see healthy demand, sales for our active material science technologies grew nicely in the quarter and volumes for consumer dispensing solutions continued to progressively improve in North America," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Analysis

AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) demonstrated solid performance in Q2 2024, driven primarily by the Pharma segment. The company's ability to increase sales and improve margins despite challenges in the Beauty and Closures segments is noteworthy. The increase in adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA highlights the company's operational efficiency and cost management efforts. However, the slight miss on EPS compared to analyst estimates may raise concerns among investors.

Overall, AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial) continues to show resilience and growth potential, particularly in its Pharma segment, which remains a key driver of profitability. The company's strong balance sheet and cash flow position it well for future growth and shareholder returns.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AptarGroup Inc for further details.