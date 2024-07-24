On July 24, 2024, Susan Zaunbrecher, the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial), sold 2,842 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 96,412 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's activities include commercial banking, branch banking, consumer lending, and wealth and asset management services, providing a broad range of banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses.

Over the past year, Susan Zaunbrecher has sold a total of 2,842 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp were trading at $41.21 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $28.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.32, which is above the industry median of 10.22.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Fifth Third Bancorp's stock is estimated at $38.07, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

