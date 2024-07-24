On July 24, 2024, Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 969 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Salesforce Inc.

Salesforce Inc, a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM, Financial) software, facilitates businesses to better connect with their customers through cloud-based applications. The company's solutions span various aspects of customer interaction, including sales, service, marketing, and more, helping to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

Over the past year, Brian Millham has been active in the market with respect to his holdings in the company, selling a total of 502,621 shares and making no purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Salesforce Inc, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of selling, with 373 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

On the valuation front, Salesforce Inc's shares were trading at $253.63 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $248.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 46.14, which is above the industry median of 26.51. This valuation places the company's earnings multiple above many of its peers.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $251.78, suggesting that Salesforce Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance metrics.

