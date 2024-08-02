Zachary Wasserman, the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN, Financial), sold 33,000 shares of the company on July 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 265,809.03 shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial, small business, consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, customized insurance service programs, and other financial products and services.

Over the past year, Zachary Wasserman has sold a total of 63,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc were trading at $15.13 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $21.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.20, which is above the industry median of 10.22.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $14.28, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Huntington Bancshares Inc as indicated by the GF Value and other financial metrics.

