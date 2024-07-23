Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

On July 23, 2024, Frederic Simon, Director at JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), executed a sale of 35,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on July 25, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,432 shares of JFrog Ltd.

JFrog Ltd specializes in providing software release automation solutions, facilitating continuous software updates for various types of enterprises and developers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 570,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 80 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $38.75 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.15 billion.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.05, based on a GF Value of $36.81. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event provides investors with a snapshot of recent insider activity at JFrog Ltd, which could be a useful data point in assessing the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

