Q1 2025 Poly Medicure Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you, Angelie. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to welcome you all on Q1 FY25 earnings call of Poly Medicure Limited.



Today on this call, we have the senior management of the company represented by Mr. Himanshu Baid,Managing Director; Mr. Naresh Vijayvergiya, CFO; and Mr. Avinash Chandra, Company Secretary. I would like to thank the management of PolyMedica's for giving us this opportunity to host this call. And with this, I will hand over the call to the management. Over to you, sir.



Himanshu Baid - Poly Medicure Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Alicia, and thank you for all of us in this call and good afternoon, everybody and our strategy to talk to you again about the progress of the company for the previous quarter. I will take you through the earnings of Q1 FY 25, the revenue of the Company and compare from Q1 of FY 24 to FY 25 increase from 20 crores to 385 crores, roughly almost increase